28.09.2019 04:16:00

GOL Airlines on Delta Partnership

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4) - Delta has been terrific partner of GOL and we wish them well. We valued our partnership with Delta, and are gratified to see its continuing confidence in the Latin American aviation market.  The phase out of this codeshare and investment in our non-voting shares is not expected to have a significant financial impact to GOL as the current relationship provided approximately 0.3% of GOL's total revenues.  During the transition period, GOL will work with Delta to ensure a seamless experience for customers. GOL Airlines is the largest Brazilian domestic carrier and we look forward to competing and growing in our markets. GOL has had a strong year with our passenger revenue up 37.9% year-over-year in 2Q19, and we are confident about our year-end results.

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 33 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to 77 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 18 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-airlines-on-delta-partnership-300927234.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

