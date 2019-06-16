GOintegro announces the results of the 1st Latin American Study on Employee Experience

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GOintegro, Latinamerica's leading Employee Experience Platform, announces the results of the 1st Latin American Study on Employee Experience which unveiled that 75% of HR professionals in Latin America consider Employee Experience to be utmost important, but only 33% of respondents admitted to have a formal strategy aimed at enhancing the initiative within the organization.

Those companies that were successful in meeting their strategic objectives of Growth, Sales, Customer Satisfaction and Employe Satisfaction are more likely to have a formal Employee Experience strategy, as 40% of them have one already in place. They also showed having an overall better performance in Employee Experience, supporting a positive correlation between business success and the improvement of these initiatives.

"The Employee Experience is the vehicle for improving Employee Engagement. These initiatives have taken a particular relevance in a world where only 15% of employees are engaged with their workplace and one third are actively looking for other jobs", said German Dyzenchauz, GOintegro's CEO. "Without a proper strategy that combines both new HR technology and employee centered initiatives will likely have a harder time reaching their business goals".

More than 1,900 Human Resources professionals from at least seven different Latin American countries (including Mexico, Chile and Brazil) answered the 16 question online survey from February till March of 2019. Most of them occupy executive and middle management positions within their companies.

The survey also showed that the main challenges for the respondents are lack of budget (57%) and knowledge of what to do (46%) regarding strategies aimed at improving the Employee Experience. However, almost half of the respondents expect an increase in Employee Experience investment.

Key survey findings include:



At least 60% of HR professionals consider that the Employee Experience improves work climate, internal culture, and employee engagement.

68% of respondents have implemented technology solutions to improve the Employee Experience for internal communications and 57% for performance management. However, less than half admits to having a formal budget destined to enhance Employee Experience initiatives.

73% of professionals from successful companies have improved the Employee Experience in training and professional development.

Surveys on Employee Satisfaction (63%) and turnover rate (59%) are the main KPIs to measure the success of Employee Experience efforts.

About GOintegro

GOintegro is the leading Employee Experience platform in LatAm. An employee-centric platform to enhance Employee Communication, Recognition and Benefits, promoting Digital Transformation from HR. More than 500 companies, from 100 to 100,000 employees, use GOintegro everyday to boost their Employee Experience.

