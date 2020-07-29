'Going Green' meets the innovators safeguarding the planet's waterways

HONG KONG, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, millions of tons of plastic waste and a flood of toxic chemicals end up in the world's rivers and oceans, endangering wildlife and threatening sources of clean drinking water. In a 30-minute special, 'Going Green' meets the entrepreneurs racing to stem the tide of pollution. From bioplastics to non-polluting dyes for textiles, CNN discovers the innovations that could reshape some of the world's most wasteful industries and protect our precious waters.

Highlights include:

Growing up on the Indonesian island of Bali, activist and filmmaker Gary Bencheghib began preserving Bali's coastline from plastic waste when he was 14. A decade on, he is now turning his focus to Bali's rivers and streams. Bencheghib is installing 100 trash barriers and an online monitoring platform to arm the island with much needed data to control plastic waste, before it ever reaches the ocean.

With Indonesia one of the world's biggest contributors of plastic waste to the oceans, the founder of local startup Evo & Co David Christian was driven to find a solution in one of the country's most bountiful resources: seaweed. His company produces seaweed-based alternatives to plastic that you can eat once you're done.

The art of dyeing fabrics comes at a big cost, with up to 20 percent of industrial water pollution coming from textile dyeing. CNN meets synthetic biologist Orr Yarkoni who has a solution. His H&M-backed biotech firm produces non-toxic, yet equally vibrant, dyes based on microbes found in nature.

The global fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters on the planet. CNN catches up with Dipak Mahato, who invented a new type of water filtration system with the goal of eliminating wastewater from the textiles industry. His first project took place in Taiwan, where 70 percent of the world's sportswear is produced.

In Cape Town, some of the biggest names in big wave surfing are turning the tide on South Africa's plastic plague. Frank Solomon opened an Ocean School to show local kids how to love and protect the marine environment. Meanwhile, Mike Schlebach and Jasper Eales have launched an upcycled clothing brand that is changing perceptions on waste.

