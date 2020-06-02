GoGreen Hemp Announces Product Extension With New CBD Stick

PLANTATION, Fla., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoGreen Hemp, a leading CBD wellness company providing quality, third party laboratory tested, and certified CBD products, is proud to announce the release of the GoGreen Hemp CBD Stick. GoGreen Hemp remains committed to its purpose of providing consumers with clean and effective CBD products. This CBD topical product is a real game-changer and provides consumers with a convenient and effective way of using CBD in topical form.

CBD topical products have remained one of the strongest categories in the CBD space year over year, and is one of GoGreen Hemp's top selling categories. These topicals are extremely effective in targeting external pain and inflammation, giving consumers the ability to apply CBD directly to the area(s) of discomfort. It also gives consumers the chance of trying CBD without digesting it orally, giving new users more confidence when trying CBD for the first time.

"Just over 20% of the American adult population deals with chronic pain, we have made it a priority this year to expand our CBD topical line, giving consumers more options to choose from" said GoGreen Hemp Founder Romas Marcinkevicius. " I personally wish I had the chance to use our CBD stick when playing college basketball, my joints and muscles would have benefited exponentially."

Less is more, carefully crafted with your wellness in mind, the CBD stick contains only three natural effective ingredients; Beeswax, MCT oil, and broad spectrum CBD. These three natural ingredients are packed in a stick that offers consumers a convenient way of getting effective targeted relief.

The 2.2 oz. CBD Stick is loaded with 1000mg of broad spectrum CBD with a suggested retail price (SRP) of 64.99. Like all GoGreen Hemp products, it is THC-Free, non-GMO, and has full traceability from seed to sale to ensure both safety and effectiveness.

The CBD stick is the newest addition to GoGreen Hemp's diverse product line following the recent addition of their 1oz. 2000mg strength balm salve. Today GoGreen Hemp is proudly offering 17 different highly effective topical product variations.

GoGreen Hemp is now focused on developing their product line further and registering numerous CBD topical products with various state health departments, staying one step ahead of the curve in anticipation of the FDA regulation later this year. For more information on GoGreen Hemp please visit http://www.gogreenhemp.com

About GoGreen Hemp:

GoGreen Hemp offers customers quality CBD products, exclusively derived from organically grown American hemp and manufactured to the highest standards. Our products are tested numerous times throughout the production process both internally and through third party laboratories, which are readily available on our website. We take pride in transparency and understand that trust comes from transparency. All of GoGreen Hemp products have full traceability from seed to sale to ensure customers receive safe and effective products each and every time. GoGreen Hemp is located in Plantation, Florida and is one of the oldest CBD-only companies in the relatively young industry. GoGreen Hemp's ambition is to provide CBD globally, increase overall consumer knowledge in the CBD space, and ultimately become a leader in the CBD industry. Visit GoGreen Hemp at gogreenhemp.com and on Instagram @gogreenhemp

