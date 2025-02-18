Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’894 0.2%  SPI 17’096 0.1%  Dow 44’541 0.0%  DAX 22’845 0.2%  Euro 0.9441 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’534 0.3%  Gold 2’933 1.2%  Bitcoin 84’937 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9037 0.3%  Öl 75.8 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Aktien in der Besprechung: Georg Fischer, Wienerberger und STEICO
Tech-Bilanzen im Fokus: Wird NVIDIA zukünftige KI-Aktien prägen?
Depot vom Starinvestor: Das sind die Top-Positionen in Carl Icahns Portfolio
Deshalb legt der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken zu
Microsoft-Aktie: Microsoft stärkt Polens Cybersicherheit mit Millionen-Investition
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Gogo Aktie [Valor: 14665669 / ISIN: US38046C1099]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.02.2025 21:45:06

Gogo|Satcom Direct renews three-year preferred supplier agreement with Luxaviation Group for global connectivity solutions

Gogo
9.46 CHF 5.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) | Satcom Direct has signed a second three-year preferred supplier agreement with Luxaviation Group, continuing the close relationship first forged between the business aviation operator and Satcom Direct in 2021. The new deal provides even greater flexibility and resilience for Luxaviation, as it includes access to Gogo Galileo phased array antennas and its North American Air-to-Ground connectivity network, following the recent transaction combining the two connectivity providers.

Luxaviation Group will continue to benefit from the superior value delivered by SD’s hardware, including the SD Plane Simple terminal series, Software-as-a-Service applications, flight deck connectivity solutions, and 24/7/365 award-winning customer support. With the renewed agreement, Luxaviation customers will also be able to maximize the connectivity supported by the Gogo Galileo half-duplex, HDX, and full-duplex FDX phased array terminals, all from a single source.

"The Gogo|SD offering brings real value to our business and, more importantly, our customers by enabling us to deliver broadband connection, regardless of aircraft size. This service differentiation means we can support our customers’ seamless transition from digital life on the ground to the skies,” says Stuart Williamson, MD of Luxaviation Technical Services. "Customers expect to be connected all the time, and with this renewed agreement, we have the confidence that we can provide uninterrupted broadband to our customers wherever they travel. This is backed by the assurance that if a problem occurs, a human expert is at hand; this is invaluable for a company like ours where customer-centric service is at the core of all we do.”

Gogo|Satcom Direct facilitates seamless multi-orbit connectivity through its long-established relationships with major satellite operators, including Intelsat, Viasat, and Eutelsat OneWeb. It offers primary, backup, or supplemental service through GEO, LEO, or ATG, plus optimized service quality depending on customer requirements.

Dave Falberg, SVP Sales, EMEA APAC at Gogo|Satcom Direct, adds, "The expanded portfolio means we can help our customers curate multi-band, multi-orbit connectivity to support all their connectivity needs. All the technology has been purpose-built for business aviation and is future-proofed to ensure our customers can keep pace with the rapidly changing connectivity landscape. We are proud to continue providing world-class connectivity to the Luxaviation Group across its fleet of large, mid-range, and small business aircraft. Our existing relationship has demonstrated that we can meet and exceed their customer needs, and we look forward to supporting its customers now and in the future.”

Photo Caption: Gogo|Satcom Direct renews three-year agreement with Luxaviation

__________________________________________________________________________
About Gogo|Satcom Direct

The strategic transaction between Gogo Business Aviation and Satcom Direct created the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Uniting two industry-leading brands in December 2024 has developed an industry-leading product portfolio that offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.

As a combined organization Gogo|Satcom Direct uniquely incorporates broadband connectivity services via its Air-to-Ground network, together with satellite constellations, to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in person customer support team.

The merging of the two companies heralds a new era for inflight connectivity, setting new standards for reliability, security, and innovation in inflight connectivity. Gogo|Satcom Direct makes it easier for customers to stay connected beyond all expectations.

Media Contact - Gogo|Satcom Direct
Jane Stanbury – Arena Group
Jane@arenagroupassociates.com
+1 438 998 1668
+44 7803 296046

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate,” "assume,” "believe,” "budget,” "continue,” "could,” "estimate,” "expect,” "forecast,” "intend,” "may,” "plan,” "potential,” "predict,” "project,” "should,” "will,” "future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) on February 28, 2024, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 7, 2024 and August 7, 2024.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84244970-d431-4d60-a396-4ce080c8a27f


Nachrichten zu Gogo Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gogo Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, darüber: Welche Blue Chips sind abgestürzt und welche haben sich gar wieder erholt? Wie sieht es bei den Airlines aus und worin ist Tim investiert? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

19:00 Logo WHS Airbnb: Starke Zahlen, Aktie explodiert! Lohnt sich die Aktie noch oder ist die Rallye vorbei?
14:09 Does the Gold Bull Run Have Further to Go?
13:46 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
13:33 ABB – folgt auf das Rekordjahr 2024 gleich das Nächste?
09:36 Marktüberblick: Explosive Rally in chinesischen Aktien setzt sich fort
08:59 SMI mit ruhigem Wochenauftakt
07:10 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
14.02.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intuit, Palantir Technologies, Salesforce.com
13.02.25 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’404.46 19.83 BVKSPU
Short 13’682.01 13.86 BP9SUU
Short 14’207.18 8.83 BWCSGU
SMI-Kurs: 12’893.98 18.02.2025 17:31:39
Long 12’310.23 18.41 BIGS9U
Long 12’047.90 13.42 BJOSHU
Long 11’565.05 8.95 B2ZSOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gogo Inc 9.46 5.02% Gogo Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana: 10.000 US Dollar bis zum Jahr 2030?
Depot vom Starinvestor: Das sind die Top-Positionen in Carl Icahns Portfolio
Ausblick: Super Micro Computer vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Meyer Burger verlängert Brückenfinanzierung um weitere Woche - Aktie verliert kräftig
Bei NVIDIA, Apple & Co zugelegt: So hat die UBS ihr US-Depot im vierten Quartal 2024 verändert
BP-Aktie legt zu: Hedgefonds Elliott steigt wohl gross bei BP ein
Schweizer Dividendenaktien: Diese Titel könnten vor der Ausschüttung zulegen
US-Feiertag: Wall Street geschlossen -- SMI letztlich höher -- DAX knackt neuen Rekord bei 22'800-Punkte-Marke und geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Xi Jinping trifft Chinas Top-Firmenchefs
Oerlikon-Aktie hebt ab: Oerlikon erreicht 2024 klar weniger Umsatz - Dirk Linzmeier wird operativer Chef

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien besaß Bill Ackman im vierten Quartal 2024
Depot-Einblick
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Depot vom Starinvestor: Das sind die Top-Positionen in Carl Icahns Portfolio
Im Depot des Starinvestors Carl Icahn gab es auch im vierten Quartal 2024 überschaubare Veränder ...
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bei NVIDIA, Apple & Co zugelegt: So hat die UBS ihr US-Depot im vierten Quartal 2024 verändert
Im Rahmen der jüngsten 13F-Einreichung hat die Schweizer Grossbank UBS kürzlich ihre Beteiligung ...
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}