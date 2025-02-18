Gogo|Satcom Direct renews three-year preferred supplier agreement with Luxaviation Group for global connectivity solutions

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) | Satcom Direct has signed a second three-year preferred supplier agreement with Luxaviation Group, continuing the close relationship first forged between the business aviation operator and Satcom Direct in 2021. The new deal provides even greater flexibility and resilience for Luxaviation, as it includes access to Gogo Galileo phased array antennas and its North American Air-to-Ground connectivity network, following the recent transaction combining the two connectivity providers.

Luxaviation Group will continue to benefit from the superior value delivered by SD’s hardware, including the SD Plane Simple terminal series, Software-as-a-Service applications, flight deck connectivity solutions, and 24/7/365 award-winning customer support. With the renewed agreement, Luxaviation customers will also be able to maximize the connectivity supported by the Gogo Galileo half-duplex, HDX, and full-duplex FDX phased array terminals, all from a single source.

"The Gogo|SD offering brings real value to our business and, more importantly, our customers by enabling us to deliver broadband connection, regardless of aircraft size. This service differentiation means we can support our customers’ seamless transition from digital life on the ground to the skies,” says Stuart Williamson, MD of Luxaviation Technical Services. "Customers expect to be connected all the time, and with this renewed agreement, we have the confidence that we can provide uninterrupted broadband to our customers wherever they travel. This is backed by the assurance that if a problem occurs, a human expert is at hand; this is invaluable for a company like ours where customer-centric service is at the core of all we do.”

Gogo|Satcom Direct facilitates seamless multi-orbit connectivity through its long-established relationships with major satellite operators, including Intelsat, Viasat, and Eutelsat OneWeb. It offers primary, backup, or supplemental service through GEO, LEO, or ATG, plus optimized service quality depending on customer requirements.

Dave Falberg, SVP Sales, EMEA APAC at Gogo|Satcom Direct, adds, "The expanded portfolio means we can help our customers curate multi-band, multi-orbit connectivity to support all their connectivity needs. All the technology has been purpose-built for business aviation and is future-proofed to ensure our customers can keep pace with the rapidly changing connectivity landscape. We are proud to continue providing world-class connectivity to the Luxaviation Group across its fleet of large, mid-range, and small business aircraft. Our existing relationship has demonstrated that we can meet and exceed their customer needs, and we look forward to supporting its customers now and in the future.”

About Gogo|Satcom Direct

The strategic transaction between Gogo Business Aviation and Satcom Direct created the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Uniting two industry-leading brands in December 2024 has developed an industry-leading product portfolio that offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.

As a combined organization Gogo|Satcom Direct uniquely incorporates broadband connectivity services via its Air-to-Ground network, together with satellite constellations, to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in person customer support team.

The merging of the two companies heralds a new era for inflight connectivity, setting new standards for reliability, security, and innovation in inflight connectivity. Gogo|Satcom Direct makes it easier for customers to stay connected beyond all expectations.

