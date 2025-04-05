GOGL - Appointment of CEO and CFO

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.04.2025

Appointment of CEO and CFO

Golden Ocean Group
5.89 EUR -20.68%
The Board of Golden Ocean Group Ltd. ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peder Simonsen as the Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS. Mr. Simonsen currently serves as the Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Randi Navdal Bekkelund as Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management. Ms. Bekkelund currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Avance Gas Holding Ltd. Ms. Bekkelund will commence her new role on June 1, 2025.

April 5, 2025

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 