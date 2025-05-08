Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’062 -0.4%  SPI 16’495 -0.2%  Dow 41’368 0.6%  DAX 23’353 1.0%  Euro 0.9335 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’289 1.1%  Gold 3’306 -1.8%  Bitcoin 84’028 5.1%  Dollar 0.8319 1.0%  Öl 62.9 3.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie springt weit in die Höhe: D-Wave Quantum steigert Umsatz kräftig
DocMorris-Aktie: Vorgeschlagene Kapitalerhöhung erhält Zustimmung der Aktionäre
Warum der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken an Stärke gewinnt
Microsoft-Aktie höher: Bill Gates will Milliarden-Vermögen schneller spenden
Tesla-Aktie dennoch gefragt: Tesla scheitert mit Markenschutz für 'Robotaxi'
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.05.2025 21:41:10

GOGL – 2025 AGM Results Notification

Golden Ocean Group
6.86 EUR 0.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company”) advises that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on 8 May 2025 at 08:30 hrs, at Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HMCX, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

  1. To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.

  2. To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorized to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

  3. To re-elect Patrick De Brabandere as a Director of the Company.

  4. To re-elect Patrick Molis as a Director of the Company.

  5. To re-elect James O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company.

  6. To re-elect Tonesan Amissah as a Director of the Company.

  7. To re-elect James Ayers as a Director of the Company.

  8. To re-elect Carl Erik Steen as a Director of the Company.

  9. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS as auditors and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

  10. To approve remuneration of the Company’s Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$750,000 for the year ended 31 December 2025.

8 May 2025

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.