Golden Ocean Group Aktie [Valor: 33387070 / ISIN: BMG396372051]
08.08.2024 17:00:00

GOGL – 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Golden Ocean Group
11.58 USD -0.26%
Golden Ocean Group Ltd (OSE/NYSE: GOGL) today released its sixth annual ESG Report.

The 2023 report is prepared in accordance with the Marine Transportation framework established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the disclosure requirements of the UN Global Compact as well as reporting guidelines for NASDAQ/Euronext stock exchanges.

Peder Simonsen, Interim CEO and CFO, comments: "We are proud to present the sixth 2023 ESG report giving comprehensive insight into the environmental, social and governance aspects of Golden Ocean's activities.

We are pleased to report continued improvements on emission reduction with 13.3% reduction on CII emissions compared to the baseline year of 2019, a further improvement compared to the 2022 result of 9.1%.

We are therefore well ahead of the targeted reduction schedule towards 15% by 2026, 30% by 2030 and net zero by 2050."


The ESG report can be found on the Company's website and in the link below.

For further queries, please contact:

Peder Simonsen, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS

Telephone: +47 22 01 73 40

August 8, 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment