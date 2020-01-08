08.01.2020 21:35:00

GoExpedi Announces Opening of New Distribution Center in Bakerfield, CA

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoExpedi, an industry-disrupting e-commerce company that has reinvented procurement for industrial and energy assets, has announced the opening of their new distribution center in Bakerfield, California. On the heels of raising $25 million is Series B Funding, GoExpedi continues the next phase of their transcontinental expansion. Their new location will serve clients in the San Joaquin and Los Angeles Basins. The new location is also fundamental to GoExpedi's industry diversification as they move into the mining sector.

Commenting on the company's push westward, CEO, Tim Neal states, "This location is pivotal to properly serving our clients and continuing to disrupt this industry. It is just one more step in our rapid North American expansion. As always, our commitment is to provide clients with strategic procurement solutions to increase the efficiency of their industrial and energy asset operations. This new distribution center brings us closer to this goal. 2020 is going to be an exciting year for us -- both here in North America, and as we look to expand abroad."

GoExpedi is a leading innovator in industrial procurement solutions, providing over 200,000 critical parts and supplies to customers through their eCommerce platform. Their state-of-the-art supply chain model backed by innovative technology has allowed the business to provide procurement solutions and incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers.

For more information on GoExpedi, visit www.goexpedi.com or email info@goexpedi.com. Contact: Alexandra Fulenwider, (281) 734-5633, alex.fulenwider@goexpedi.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goexpedi-announces-opening-of-new-distribution-center-in-bakerfield-ca-300983741.html

SOURCE GoExpedi

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölpreise steigen nach iranischen Raketenangriffen nur kurzzeitig
09:17
Vontobel: Outlook 2020 - Themen für einen erfolgreichen Start ins neue Jahr
08:56
Iran greift US-Ziele im Irak an
07:15
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Die Käufer sind weiter in der Überzahl / Credit Suisse – Zielzone erreicht
07.01.20
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV
07.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:42
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Nachhaltigkeit
07.01.20
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
mehr
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Euro erholt sich zum Franken etwas nach tiefstem Stand seit Frühjahr 2017
Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Schweizer Finanzminister Maurer sieht Libra als gescheitertes Projekt
S+B-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Martin Haefner kauft Gründerfamilie aus
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Weitere Anzeigen in der CS-Beschattungsaffäre um Iqbal Khan
Colgate stellt bahnbrechende Technologie zur Revolution der Mundhygiene vor
Sony überrascht mit Elektroauto und Toyota baut Stadt der Zukunft
US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel knapp in Grün -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Wall Street gewinnt hinzu -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX verlässt Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street gewinnt hinzu -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX verlässt Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Die Iran-Krise bleibt am Mittwoch im Blick der Anleger: Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt verbuchte Verluste, während der DAX zulegen konnte. An der Wall Street zeigen sich Anleger optimistisch. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben im Mittwochshandel nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;