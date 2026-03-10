Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'109 0.8%  SPI 18'182 1.2%  Dow 47'989 0.5%  DAX 23'988 2.5%  Euro 0.9031 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'839 2.7%  Gold 5'213 1.3%  Bitcoin 55'140 3.5%  Dollar 0.7754 -0.3%  Öl 88.7 -1.3% 
10.03.2026 15:58:18

Goeasy Stock Tanks 49% Over Expected Incremental Charge-Offs Of $178 Mln In Q4

(RTTNews) - Stock of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) is tumbling around 49 percent on Tuesday morning trading over the expected incremental charge-off of approximately $178 million in the fourth quarter related to to certain loans in the company's LendCare business. Accordingly, the company is withdrawing its previously issued fourth-quarter outlook and three-year forecast.

The company's stock is currently trading at C$58.24, down 49.54 percent or C$57.31, over the previous close of C$115.55 on the Toronto Exchange. It has traded between C$54.30 and C$216.50 in the past one year.

The company also announced that Felix Wu, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since September 30, 2025, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Inside Trading & Investment

09:37 SMI reduziert Verluste deutlich
07:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 13‘000er-Marke auf dem Prüfstand
09.03.26 Marktüberblick: Ölpreis-Schock im Fokus
09.03.26 Wie Goldman Sachs die globalen Finanzmärkte prägte
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
05.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Banco Santander SA, UBS Group AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
