|
10.03.2026 15:58:38
Goeasy Stock Tanks 49% Over Expected Incremental Charge-Offs Of $178 Mln In Q4
(RTTNews) - Stock of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) is tumbling around 49 percent on Tuesday morning trading over the expected incremental charge-off of approximately $178 million in the fourth quarter related to to certain loans in the company's LendCare business. Accordingly, the company is withdrawing its previously issued fourth-quarter outlook and three-year forecast.
The company's stock is currently trading at C$58.24, down 49.54 percent or C$57.31, over the previous close of C$115.55 on the Toronto Exchange. It has traded between C$54.30 and C$216.50 in the past one year.
The company also announced that Felix Wu, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since September 30, 2025, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
Um 18 Uhr live: Schluss mit K.O.-Kriterien bei der Aktienauswahl - Warum Sortieren das neue Filtern ist
Filtern oder Sortieren? Thomas Vittner zeigt heute Abend, wie du Aktien objektiv sortierst, statt sie voreilig zu löschen. Lerne ein System für echte Treffsicherheit kennen!Schnell Plätze sichern!
3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf baldiges Kriegsende: SMI und DAX freundlich -- Wall Street dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich erholt
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt sind am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich ebenso fester. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Dienstag zu.