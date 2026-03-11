Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'945 -0.9%  SPI 17'938 -1.0%  Dow 47'433 -0.6%  DAX 23'684 -1.2%  Euro 0.9029 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'787 -0.9%  Gold 5'168 -0.4%  Bitcoin 54'541 0.2%  Dollar 0.7795 0.1%  Öl 90.0 -1.5% 
Top News
Ausblick: Hannover Rück informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Lufthansa-Aktie tiefer: Streit um Gehalt und Altersversorgung - Pilotenstreik angekündigt
Ausblick: Siltronic verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Avolta-Aktie fester: Umsatzwachstum auch in 2025
Ausblick: Brenntag präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
11.03.2026 14:45:47

Goeasy Stock Falls 17% After Siskinds Opens Investigation Into Potential Investor Class Action

(RTTNews) - Shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) are falling about 17 percent on Wednesday morning trading after Siskinds LLP, a Canadian securities class action firm, announced an investigation of a potential class action on behalf of investors.

The company's stock is currently trading at C$41.05, down 17.20 percent, over the previous close of C$49.72 on the Toronto Exchange. It has traded between C$42.51 and C$216.50 in the past one year.

The investigation comes as goeasy announced on Tuesday that it expected to incur an incremental charge-off in the fourth quarter 2025 of approximately $178 million against gross consumer loans and a related write-down of approximately $55 million for loan interest and fees.

Inside Trading & Investment

10:51 Wie lange wird der Krieg dauern?
09:17 SMI mit verhaltener Erholung
09:10 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch
07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Re-Break knapp verpasst
10.03.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Market® Index, DAX®, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’466.19 19.65 B5TS6U
Short 13’752.95 13.75 SEWB5U
Short 14’263.70 8.89 SE0BNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’945.28 11.03.2026 14:40:58
Long 12’381.75 19.50 S9VBDU
Long 12’100.61 13.90 SWVBJU
Long 11’588.93 8.98 SK0BIU
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
