27.06.2020 06:00:00

God is With Us All The Time, Building Our Faith And Picking Us Up When We Fall

NEWCASTLE, Okla., June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ronda Hall Derendinger's book, The Last Hallelujah: A Journey in Faith ($12.49, paperback, 9781631296468; $6.99, e-book, 9781631296475), is available for purchase.

In life and in faith, falling down and getting up again is not easy. Sometimes we just want to lay there in dread of trying to get up again and wallow in our own self destructive and failure mode. The Last Hallelujah: A Journey in Faith follows the author's journey through many years of falling down and getting up again. It wasn't until she realized that God picking her up was the only answer once she truly surrendered to Him.

The Last Hallelujah: A Journey in Faith is about the true story of the struggles and faith-building of one ordinary woman that God has chosen to use in a variety of ways throughout the years. Readers will be encouraged to act as a vessel holding a precious and holy gift, not to house and store up, but to pour out and spill over so that others who thirst in this very barren world may drink, make their strong roots and thrive. In doing this, they will bear good fruit and share God's Word and His love and grace to a world that lives blindly enduring torment, confusion, and deceit that is absolutely unnecessary by the Grace of the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Ronda Hall Derendinger has always loved to write short stories, poems and songs. Her hobby of photography has become a way to overcome fears and see God's handiwork in an entirely new light. When she goes for "the shot," she forgets herself and go for the story.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. The Last Hallelujah: A Journey in Faith is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

