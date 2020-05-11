+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
11.05.2020 04:30:00

GoComet offers free worldwide port congestion data to help companies during COVID-19

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In view of the chaos wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic, GoComet, a Logistics Resource Management SaaS platform, would like to help companies by freely sharing their live global freight visibility data.

The shipping industry has been one of the worst affected industries amid the outbreak. Owing to port delays, shipments have been stalled across the globe with exporters and importers struggling to track their shipments. However, GoComet's on-line portal has enabled companies to get automated real-time updates on port delays across the world.

The portal pools data from a system developed by the enterprise that tracks thousands of containers every year. Regularly updated, the portal maintains a record of port delays for over 300 ports.

Gautam Jain, CEO of GoComet said, "GoComet is in a unique position as it enables manufacturers to track a huge number of containers easily. We empathize with how hard it is for shippers to keep goods moving in such uncertain times. By offering free data on port congestion, we want to help our customers and the wider community gain more visibility on their supply chains."

The system calculates the delay by considering the difference between the initial scheduled date and the actual dates of movement. For containers in transit, the difference between the initial scheduled date and the presently planned dates is taken into account. The portal also calculates the average delay for all containers of the user from the 1st of February 2020 to date.

Nilesh Gandhi, Vice President Procurement of Sun Pharmaceuticals said, "GoComet has contributed well to the way we manage our cargo. It has automated most processes reducing manual intervention and improved overall efficiency in the workflow while bringing in great transparency in the system."

Click here for free access to GoComet's worldwide port congestion data.

About GoComet

Backed by Leo Capital, India Quotient, SGInnovate and August one, GoComet has been revolutionizing the international logistics space by digitizing supply chains. The platform has made it possible for organizations across industries to drive double-digit cost savings in their freight procurement and create process resilience. Since its inception about 3 years ago, the company has successfully driven savings of over 20 mil USD processing over 100 mil USD worth of annual freight.

SOURCE GoComet

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 500.00
2.42 %
Geberit 432.70
2.32 %
CieFinRichemont 55.76
1.98 %
SGS 2’180.00
1.82 %
Adecco Group 41.64
1.61 %
Roche Hldg G 341.25
-0.22 %
CS Group 8.15
-0.37 %
Swiss Re 66.40
-0.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 333.00
-0.54 %
Novartis 82.69
-0.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.05.20
US Policy Responses to Labor Market Distress
08.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen callable single BRCs
08.05.20
SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
08.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung / Givaudan – Aufwärtstrend intakt
07.05.20
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
07.05.20
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: "Das grösste Problem der Welt ist der Dollar"
Warnsignal für Anleger: Warren Buffett hortet weiter Cash
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Elon Musk will wegen Corona-Frust Teslas Firmensitz verlegen
Wichtiger Meilenstein demnächst erreicht: Tesla-Aktie dürfte Elon Musk bald einen Geldregen bescheren
ARYZTA-Aktie: Veraison baut Anteil an ARYZTA rasch aus
Krypto-Analysten überbieten sich vor Bitcoin-Halving mit exorbitanten Prognosen
Starinvestor George Soros wirbt in Corona-Krise für EU-Bonds mit unbegrenzter Laufzeit
Analyst: Tesla-Aktie kann 1'000-Dollar-Marke durchbrechen
Corona-Lockdown: Schlittert Dubai in eine Wirtschaftskrise?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Tag höher -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Am heimischen Markt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche moderate Gewinne zu beobachten. In Deutschland ging es für den DAX etwas deutlicher aufwärts. Die Wall Street konnte am Freitag Aufschläge verbuchen. In Asien standen die Börsenampeln ebenfalls auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB