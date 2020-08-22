22.08.2020 15:31:00

GOCO Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into GoHealth - Stock Price has Plummeted Since IPO, Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against GoHealth, Inc. ("GoHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GOCO) for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about July 15, 2019, GoHealth sold about 43.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $21.00 a share raising nearly $914 million in new capital. On August 21, 2020, the stock closed at $15.97.

On August 19, 2020, GoHealth, in its first quarterly earnings report following the IPO, announced it incurred a 2Q net loss of $22.9 million after posting net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its July 2020 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a GoHealth shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goco-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-gohealth---stock-price-has-plummeted-since-ipo-investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301116694.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’359.00
0.64 %
Geberit 522.00
0.54 %
Sika 212.60
0.52 %
Novartis 78.52
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 366.20
0.49 %
ABB 23.50
-0.38 %
Adecco Group 47.35
-0.46 %
Swisscom 515.60
-0.46 %
CieFinRichemont 58.66
-0.58 %
Roche Hldg G 320.35
-1.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
21.08.20
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
20.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Fantasie durch Impfstofferfolge / Logistik – Wachstumschance trotz Corona
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - Kurs zum Franken fällt
Novartis erhält US-Zulassung für Kesimpta (ofatumumab) bei MS-Patienten - Aktie in Grün
Pfizer und BioNTech melden Erfolg bei Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie zweistellig im Plus, Pfizer-Papier gibt nach
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Britische Wirecard-Sparte wird angeblich von Railsbank gekauft - Auch Brasilien-Geschäft vor Verkauf
Bachem-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Bachem wächst sehr profitabel
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tendiert nordwärts
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla gewinnt kräftig
Zügige Entwicklung: Chinas digitale Zentralbankwährung vor nächstem Schritt
US-Indizes notieren letztlich höher -- SMI beendet Woche im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Höhere Ladezeiten: Darum dauert es nun länger, einen Tesla aufzuladen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes notieren letztlich höher -- SMI beendet Woche im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab letztlich nach. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen nach oben. An der Wall Street ging es doch noch nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB