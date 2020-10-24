(GOCO) ALERT: GoHealth Investors Reminded of Class Action Deadline; Investors with Losses Over $100,000 Encouraged to Contact Firm - Johnson Fistel, LLP

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with GoHealth's July 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"). GoHealth provides an end-to-end health insurance marketplace that purportedly specializes in matching consumers with Medicare Advantage plans.

On June 19, 2020, GoHealth filed with the SEC a registration statement for the IPO on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement"), which was used to sell to the investing public 43.5 million shares of GoHealth Class A common stock at $21 per share, for total gross proceeds of $913.5 million.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact, omitted material facts necessary to make the statements contained therein not misleading, and failed to make necessary disclosures required under the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO: (i) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (ii) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base; (iii) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company's concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth's efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (iv) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (v) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO.

Since the IPO, the price of GoHealth Class A common stock has suffered significant price declines. By September 15, 2020, GoHealth Class A common stock closed at just $12.53 per share – over 40% below the $21 per share price investors paid for the stock in the IPO less than two months previously.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the GoHealth class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the GoHealth class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the GoHealth class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you are interested in learning more about the case, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

