Go Wireless enables Cradlepoint service model across Asia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blue Wireless announced a major step in enabling Wireless Network solutions for enterprises and governments across Asia through establishment of new entity Go Wireless.

Go Wireless will support local system integrators and solution providers across Asia to offer Cradlepoint 4G/LTE solutions to their customers. As the sole distributor of Cradlepoint in Asia, Go Wireless offers the full range of Cradlepoint devices directly to 16 countries in Asia, complemented with training and support to help local partners build wireless network solutions for their customers.

Blue Wireless was the first to establish the Wireless Network Service Model in Asia Pacific, combining Cradlepoint equipment with local 4G/LTE Dataplans, Field Services and Management into one single managed service offering. Blue Wireless now supports managed services in 55 countries across Asia Pacific and Europe.

Go Wireless is established as a spin-off to enable more solution providers and system integrators in Asia to develop propositions in their own market, functioning as a distributor and offering partner support to 16 countries in Asia from its hub in Singapore.

Ivan Landen, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Wireless, comments: "Wireless network solutions are in high demand with enterprises across Asia and we want to share our experience to enable local partners to serve more customers in their markets. The establishment of Go Wireless brings Cradlepoint solutions to a much wider range of customers across the region, which is important, especially with the massive developments in 5G enterprise networking."

Gavin Wilson, Managing Director APAC for Cradlepoint, comments: "Blue Wireless has been a great partner for Cradlepoint in Asia region, supporting a wide range of customers across the region. With the launch of Go Wireless we are taking the next step in our journey in establishing more local partners across the region, with a wider range of Cradlepoint solutions available for customers in their own country."

Cradlepoint is the global leader in LTE- and 5G enterprise networking solutions and enables a new generation of wireless networking for business, including networking for Branches, Mobile and IOT. More than 23,000 customers in retail, financial services, transportation, public sector and other industries rely on Cradlepoint to keep their branch and mobile networks connected and protected.

About Go Wireless

Go Wireless is the sole distributor of Cradlepoint solutions in Asia, enabling system integrators and solution providers to serve enterprise- and government customers with 5G-ready wireless solutions. Go Wireless offers local distribution, training and support for certified partners in 16 countries from its regional office in Singapore. More information can be found on: www.gowireless.asia

