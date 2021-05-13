GUANGZHOU, China, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the release date of GAC MOTOR's new slogan and brand values that define the company's strategic direction moving forward: GO AND CHANGE!

Creating great vehicles is at the center of GAC MOTOR's work. However, the company aims go further: looking to break new boundaries in technology, design, and research, and to create value and meaningful changes in customer's lives.

"GO AND CHANGE!" encapsulates GAC MOTOR's ethos and direction, which focuses on progress through change: namely, pursuing cutting-edge technological research and innovation allows the company to develop well-crafted Chinese automobiles.

Brand Values

Four key concepts are at the center of GAC MOTOR's new brand values: Craftmanship; Q/D/R (quality, durability, reliability) technological innovation; and connection.

To practice craftsmanship to its fullest, GAC MOTOR always aspires to transcendence of expectations and excellence in every detail; this is what creates higher quality products with lasting value and provides a more enjoyable experience for customers.

Quality, Durability and Reliability follows on naturally from this. Every GAC MOTOR vehicle is extensively tested, shown by more than 4 million enhanced testing kilometers driven by the company thus far. Each model is expected to maintain its quality for 240,000 kilometers and 10 years of travel.

Technological innovation is what will allow the company to compete internationally. Billions of yuan have been funneled into GAC R&D Centers in Detroit, Silicon Valley, Shanghai and Guangzhou. As the company makes a strong push towards electrification, these centers have yielded encouraging results, such as "sponge silicon" that has drastically reduced the weight and charge times of lithium batteries.

Finally, building a connection of trust with local markets is an important part of GAC MOTOR's new stage of brand development. 3 new teams have dispatched to Hong Kong, Russia and the Middle East, and showrooms have opened around the world. GAC MOTOR has seen success in Chile, which opened 7 new locations, and Saudi Arabia, which this year reached the milestone of 10,000 units sold. These are encouraging examples of increasing global trust in the GAC MOTOR brand.

GAC MOTOR is in a position of newfound strength and sees itself today as not just a car manufacturer, but a representative of the power of Chinese craftsmanship. Rather than waiting for the future to happen, GAC MOTOR and drivers throw themselves into action to shape the future: to "GO AND CHANGE!" their reality.

SOURCE GAC MOTOR