GNL Québec and Gazoduq receive another supportive and independent validation

Entrepreneurs from Saguenay Lac-Saint-Jean and Abitibi-Témiscamingue confirm their support and their intention to invest

MONTREAL, March 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Symbio Infrastructure Limited Partnership ("Symbio"), formerly known as GNL Québec Limited Partnership, receives with great enthusiasm the public announcement made earlier today by entrepreneurial investors from Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Abitibi-Témiscamingue who are leaders in their regions and who believe in our Énergie Saguenay and Gazoduq Projects. This exciting regional initiative demonstrates once again that Symbio's two benchmark carbon-neutral projects are compelling and have strong fundamentals. Above all, it provides a clear example that Quebecers continue to have concrete interest in seeing these two energy developments realized by their regions and that they want to support innovative energy infrastructure projects that deliver significant local benefits while simultaneously combatting global climate change.

Over the last six years, Symbio Infrastructure has invested in two entrepreneurial development teams, GNL Québec Inc. (founded in 2014 to promote the Énergie Saguenay project) and Gazoduq Inc. (founded in 2018). The two companies have worked collaboratively alongside local communities, First Nations and stakeholders across Québec, Ontario, Alberta and the world to develop their respective projects. The projects were independently established with a clear intention to create long-lasting benefits to First Nations and local communities, and to bring together a unique combination of world-class scale, local roots, environmental stewardship and cutting-edge technology – including artificial intelligence – that would set new global benchmarks for the energy industry. Énergie Saguenay will be the world's first large-scale carbon-neutral liquefaction project powered entirely by clean, renewable hydroelectricity and Gazoduq has also announced its intention to reach net zero emissions for the operation of its underground natural gas transmission line, spanning from northeastern Ontario to Saguenay.

Symbio Infrastructure's investors appreciate the importance of addressing challenging global trends in energy demand, climate change, population growth and the energy transition. They are very proud to support our two dedicated teams and the GNL Québec and Gazoduq's projects, which will set new benchmarks for sustainable development while helping meet the growing global demand for energy.

Quote

"The announcement made by this group of local entrepreneurs is a very positive development for our two compelling projects. The idea of combining local and global funding is important for our projects and it shows the strength and support for our innovative, net-zero projects, which will significantly reduce global GHG emissions and provide extensive local economic benefits and business spinoffs. Beyond being global projects, Énergie Saguenay and Gazoduq -- are above all -- projects designed in collaboration with their communities. I salute these inspiring entrepreneurs, who have the economic development and the people of their regions at heart and have decided to help catalyze our unique energy development. I am thrilled to join forces with them to increase prosperity across their communities while combatting global climate change."

- Jim Illich, Founder & President, Symbio Infrastructure

About Symbio Infrastructure Limited Partnership

Symbio Infrastructure, formerly known as GNL Québec Limited Partnership, is a Québec-based limited partnership that invests in innovative, net zero energy infrastructure projects that help meet growing energy needs around the world. Backed by ESG-focused global investors, Symbio works closely with its stakeholders and host communities to develop, build and operate benchmark-setting projects that leverage cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to promote environmental stewardship locally while helping to reduce GHG emissions and air pollution globally. To date, the limited partnership has invested in two innovative companies: GNL Québec Inc. and Gazoduq Inc.

SOURCE Symbio Infrastructure Limited Partnership