GNC Strengthens Organizational Structure to Further Support Company Repositioning

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC Holdings, Inc., a leading global health and wellness brand, announced today key leadership changes to support the ongoing repositioning of the business to drive future growth and expand their brand and product portfolio across the globe.

As part of this repositioning effective July 1, 2019, the company has hired Ryan Ostrom as Chief Brand Officer. Ostrom will lead the brand, marketing, digital and e-commerce strategy for the organization and will play a key role in guiding the business as GNC continues to evolve its position in the market. He will report directly to Ken Martindale, Chairman and CEO of GNC.

Ostrom brings more than a decade of experience in leadership roles in brand management, digital marketing and e-commerce, most recently serving as Global Chief Digital Officer for KFC, where he led development and execution of the company's global digital strategy.

To further expand their global reach, the company has promoted Carl Seletz to the role of Chief Global Officer, effectively immediately. Seletz will lead the retail, wholesale and distribution functions as well as e-commerce support for the international channels and will oversee all business outside of the United States.

Seletz brings more than 30 years of international retail experience in both brand management and operational roles in the U.S. and abroad, and has spent the past six years as the Senior Vice President of International for GNC. In this role, he has led business development internationally while overseeing operations in more than 50 countries. He will continue to report to Martindale.

As part of the commitment to the overall repositioning strategy, Rachel Jones, most recently Vice President of International Merchandising and Marketing at GNC, has been promoted to Vice President of Global Brands. In this role, Jones will be responsible for product brand strategy development and execution across all GNC owned product lines.

Jones has been with the company for over 15 years and brings a depth of experience in research and development, product innovation and brand management. In this role, she will report to Ostrom, and will continue to support global brand initiatives.

"These organizational changes mark a significant step in the ongoing evolution of our company. Ryan, Carl and Rachel will all play critical roles in executing our strategy to create seamless customer experiences across channels, grow our global presence and further leverage the power of our brand and broad product portfolio," said Martindale.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) is a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment of internally developed science-based products as well as nationally recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC.

GNC's diversified, omni-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand, that provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge and solutions. The company serves consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, e-commerce, joint venture partnerships and key partner distribution agreements. GNC also has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities that support its broad product and brand portfolio. As of March 31, 2019, GNC had approximately 8,200 locations, of which approximately 6,000 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,100 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries.

