GN Store Nord Aktie
GN Store Nord announces change to the Board of Directors

GN Store Nord
40.73 CHF -10.63%
Due to sudden serious health issues in the family, Montserrat Maresch Pascual has decided to step down from the Board of Directors of GN Store Nord A/S.

The Chairmanship assesses that the remaining five members of the Board possess all the relevant competencies and experience to govern the company.

Consequently, GN’s Board of Directors as of today consists of Jukka Pekka Pertola (Chair), Klaus Holse (Deputy chair), Anette Weber, Hélène Barnekow, Ronica Wang, and members elected by the employees: Leo Larsen, Cathrin Inge Hansen, and Claus Holmbeck-Madsen.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe +45 45 75 85 06
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57


Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 8,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

