Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’819 -1.0%  SPI 17’039 -0.7%  Dow 44’546 -0.4%  DAX 22’513 -0.4%  Euro 0.9435 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’493 -0.1%  Gold 2’901 0.6%  Bitcoin 86’436 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9001 0.1%  Öl 74.7 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156
Top News
L&G ETFs: Entwicklung von Fonds von Grund auf
Microsoft-Aktie: ChatGPT-Entwicklerfirma lehnt Musks Angebot ab
Goldpreis: Erholung nach kräftigem Rücksetzer
Intel-Aktie im Aufwind? Warum TSMC, Broadcom & Co. jetzt Interesse zeigen
Darum ist der Franken zum Wochenbeginn etwas schwächer
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

GN Store Nord Aktie [Valor: 1137229 / ISIN: DK0010272632]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.02.2025 08:59:57

GN Store Nord A/S - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2025

GN Store Nord
24.31 CHF 7.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

GN Store Nord’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CET at the company’s address: Lautrupbjerg 7, 2750 Ballerup, Denmark.

Please find attached the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including the agenda and complete proposals.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57

Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

About GN
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu GN Store Nord A/S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GN Store Nord A/S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, darüber: Welche Blue Chips sind abgestürzt und welche haben sich gar wieder erholt? Wie sieht es bei den Airlines aus und worin ist Tim investiert? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

08:54 Rekordhoch weiterhin in Reichweite
07:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Neues Allzeithoch vor dem Feiertag
15.02.25 Logo WHS So genießt du einen monatlichen Cashflow durch abgesicherte Options-Strategien – Kostenloses Webinar am Sonntag um 11:00 Uhr
14.02.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intuit, Palantir Technologies, Salesforce.com
14.02.25 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero und Siemens nach Zahlen gesucht
13.02.25 Why Growth in U.S. Crude Exports is Synonymous with Growth of NYMEX WTI
13.02.25 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.02.25 Silber: Was den jetzigen Markt unterscheidet
11.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Sika AG, Partners Group Holding AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’363.31 19.30 SS4MTU
Short 13’686.65 12.96 BP9SUU
Short 14’170.70 8.67 UK0BSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’839.44 17.02.2025 09:04:40
Long 12’360.00 19.49
Long 12’000.00 13.80
Long 11’502.72 8.88 B2SSCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple fokussiert sich auf Europa: Welche Auswirkungen kann das auf den XRP Kurs haben?
Bitcoin Prognose: Was sagen DeepSeek, ChatGPT, Gemini und Grok?
Amazon-Aktie knickt ein: Amazon wächst weiter und verdient mehr - Prognose enttäuscht
Wall Street Pepe mit Launch am Montag – Solaxy durchbricht nächsten Meilenstein
Der TRUMP Coin: Abzocke oder Meme Coin mit Potenzial?
Ausblick: Hoegh Autoliners ASA Registered stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Bitcoin Prognose Ende 2025 vom Marathon Digital CEO
Intel-Aktie und TSMC-Aktie tiefer: Trump fordert Chiphersteller auf, in den USA zu produzieren
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Bottom bei 95.000 $ gefunden oder droht tiefere Korrektur?
CARBIOS is pleased that the European Commission has authorised the ‘Circular Economy’ State aid scheme

Top-Rankings

KW 7: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten