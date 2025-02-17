|
17.02.2025 08:59:57
GN Store Nord A/S - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2025
GN Store Nord’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CET at the company’s address: Lautrupbjerg 7, 2750 Ballerup, Denmark.
Please find attached the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including the agenda and complete proposals.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57
Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20
About GN
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.
GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).
Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.
Attachment
