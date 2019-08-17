GN Shale Shaker Screen Online Shopping Mall Released

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a solid control equipment manufacturer, GN Solids Control is committed to supplying the qualified equipment and parts to all clients. Shaker screen is one of the most consumable parts used on the drilling mud shale shaker. Thousands of the screens are being used for each rig per year. In order to establish the contact between the screen users and qualified supplier and make the communication easier on enquiring the screen, GN released the shale shaker screen online shopping mall.

How to get in GN Screen Online Shopping Mall

1. Input "GN Screen Shopping Mall" in Google search, then you will find the link to GN Online Screen Shopping Mall, very easy.

How to send an inquiry of GN Screen

1. Register to get an GN Screen Online Shopping Mall account

The register procedure is easy; it needs your unique email ID and password. Please make sure the information provided is correct so that the quote and product information would be sent accordingly.

2. Choose the Screen you need

After getting into the Home page of GN Screen Online Shopping Mall, customer can find all the screens GN provides. Customer can choose the screen by what model, what API No, How many. Customer can put the selected items in to chart for check out or choose to continuously shopping in the mall.

3. Waiting for GN feedback

Based on the inquiry from customer account, GN sales team will contact with customer to communicate about more details on the request to give the best proposal.

GN is now promoting the composite frame shaker screen; please go to GN website shaker screen page to download the latest screen catalog to learn more on GN screen. GN is able to supply the replacement screen for almost all the popular screen brands in the world market with reasonable price and top quality. GN advanced fabrication machine and technology ensures the quality of the screen.

GN composite frame screen is with below features

1. Automatic Robot welding of inner steel frame to ensure the quality and consistency

2. High quality fiber glass to improve the plastic quality and screen temperature resistance to 140 Degree Celsius.

3. Four-side tension of mesh during the heat-press process to minimize the gap between different screen layers to make the screen surface stronger.

4. Full API series wire mesh configurations are complying with the standard of API RP 13C.

5. Composite frame is covered by 100% new plastic with better rust resistance for long storage time.

GN Set New Division for Separation and Conveying

With the feedback from market and the request of self-development, new division of GN Separation & Conveying is set to provide customers with separation and conveying solutions. Rely on rich experience in the decanter centrifuge, GN developed the new version decanters applied in other industries like environmental, beverage industry, waste water treatment and other industrial separation project. Accordingly, GN released a series conveying equipment like pumps and augers for feeding and collecting the material to and from the decanters.

