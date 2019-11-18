+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
18.11.2019 05:00:00

GMS Becomes Turkey's Largest Mobile Operator's A2P and P2P Hubbing Partner

BAAR, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GMS is pleased to inform that starting from October 15th, it acts as a one-way direct hub for outgoing A2P traffic, as well as a two-way direct P2P hub for TurkcellTurkey's leading mobile operator, telecommunication, and technology services provider.

Commenting on the deal, GMS' managing director Iurii Makarenko noted: "With this launch, GMS is expanding its presence in the Turkish market and continuing to grow its footprint. Partnering with Turkey's largest mobile operator is an excellent opportunity for our experts to prove themselves while further honing their expertise at the same time."

This cooperation grants more than 37 million of Turkcell's subscribers an opportunity to comfortably communicate all around the globe due to superb expansive coverage, provided by GMS. Additionally, monitoring Turkcell's outbound A2P traffic will prove highly beneficial to their reputation.

Emre Erdem, Turkcell's Director of International & Wholesale Business, shared his opinion on collaborating with GMS: "With GMS monitoring our outbound A2P traffic along with providing two-way direct P2P hubbing, Turkcell's subscribers and clients benefit from superb connectivity, as their messaging experience becomes more seamless."

About Global Message Services
GMS is an international messaging service provider for mobile operators and enterprises worldwide.
Pioneers in A2P, P2P and P2A messaging and monetization and leaders in the CIS market since 2006, GMS has expanded globally with a current reach of 900 mobile operators, more than 240 of them directly connected, all over the world.

GMS' Managed Services solution secures an operator's network across the entire value chain, effectively filtering messaging traffic and protecting operators from those who would seek to exploit their network. GMS seeks out and counters grey routes, SIM farms, and other exploits before they can affect revenues.

GMS multi-channel messaging platform, Hyber, allows enterprises to deliver messages across different channels worldwide: SMS, Push, OTT messengers, email, etc. GMS is Viber's official partner.

Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Contact
Martyrosian Mariia
Head of Brand Communication Division
Mobile: +380-955-008-493, +31-645-726-022
Email: m.martyrosian@gms-worldwide.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gms-becomes-turkeys-largest-mobile-operators-a2p-and-p2p-hubbing-partner-300959432.html

SOURCE Global Message Services

