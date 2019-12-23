<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.12.2019 12:01:37

GMO Internet Holds Internal Testing of Blockchain, Preparing for the Launch of a Japanese Yen-Pegged Stablecoin (Yen-Pegged Currency) “GMO Japanese YEN (GYEN)” in the First Half of 2020

TOKYO, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMO Internet (https://www.gmo.jp/en/) holds an internal testing of blockchain, preparing for the launch of a Japanese yen-pegged stablecoin "GMO Japanese Yen (ticker symbol: GYEN; hereinafter, "GYEN”)” in the first half of 2020 outside of Japan, following receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

GMO Internet’s development and planned launch of GYEN will be through Z.com, the global brand for overseas strategies of GMO Internet Group. As the GYEN blockchain development has been completed, GMO Internet is currently carrying out an extensive internal testing of the technology.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 51176431 55.00 % 8.40 %
Allianz / AXA / Swiss Re / Zurich 51176432 69.00 % 8.20 %
Logitech / Sunrise Communications AG / Swisscom N 51176433 69.00 % 7.40 %

GMO Internet aims to support borderless trading, payments, remittance leveraging this virtual currency and applications of blockchain technology in the FinTech field through the use of GYEN.

Background of Launching Stablecoin

One of the challenges of promoting and enhancing market liquidity of cryptocurrencies is stabilizing price volatility which poses a risk to global remittance and payments. Amid such circumstances, "stablecoins” have been attracting attention as price-stable cryptocurrencies whose values are backed by a fiat currency or other underlying asset.

GMO Internet Group positions its cryptocurrency business as a strategic business sector and launched its cryptocurrency exchange in May 2017 and its cryptocurrency mining operation in December 2017, both of which were launched in Japan. The cryptocurrency-related business domain focuses on the exchange, mining and payments. GMO Internet Group has already entered the exchange and mining domains. Regarding the domain of payments, GMO Internet will continue to investigate and research the potential of stablecoins, which enable mainstream financial technology use cases through the minimization of price volatility inherent with existing cryptocurrencies.

GMO Internet is preparing for the issuance of GYEN with the vision of digital currencies being utilized as a borderless payment and transaction method and within other applications of blockchain technology.

About the GMO Japanese YEN (GYEN) Stablecoin

There are mainly four categories of stablecoins: "fiat-collateralized,” backed by fiat currencies, "crypto-collateralized,” backed by other cryptocurrencies, "commodity-collateralized,” backed by commodities such as oil or gold, and "non-collateralized,” not backed by any assets but stabilized with a smart contract mechanism. The stablecoin that GMO Internet is preparing to launch is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin backed by Japanese Yen (Yen-pegged currency).

GMO Internet Group
GMO Internet Group is an Internet service industry leader, developing and operating Japan’s most widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment solutions. The Group also includes the world’s largest online FX trading platform, as well as online advertising, Internet media, and cryptocurrency related services. GMO Internet, Inc. (TSE: 9449) is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.gmo.jp/en/

Press Inquiries
GMO Internet Group
Group Communication Department
TEL: +81-3-5456-2695
Email: pr@gmo.jp

GYEN Project Inquiries
GMO Internet Group
GYEN Project Team
Email: gyen-inquiry@gmo.jp

*"GMO Japanese YEN" and "GYEN" are registered trademarks of GMO Internet, Inc. Copyright (C) 2019 GMO Internet, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Global Media Online Inc. (GMO)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Global Media Online Inc. (GMO)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
07:14
Daily Markets: SMI – Das grosse Ziel rückt näher / Facebook – Einmal kurz angetäuscht
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Global Media Online Inc. (GMO) 2'120.00 -0.61% Global Media Online Inc. (GMO)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tom Lee überzeugt: Anleger sollten sich auf eine Weihnachtsrally vorbereiten
Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: CS-Bericht enthält anscheinend "neue, relevante Erkenntnisse"
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Grosse Koalition verliert im Sonntagstrend weiter an Zustimmung
Apple-Arcade: iKonzern bietet Preisnachlass für Jahresabo
Russische Zentralbankchefin: Kryptowährungen gleichen Glücksspiel
SMI knackt 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Uber ändert nach Gerichtsurteil Vorgehensweise in Deutschland
Analysten von steigendem Goldpreis überzeugt - Starke Zentralbanknachfrage
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI knackt 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenbeginn weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbucht geringe Abgaben. Asiens Börsen fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;