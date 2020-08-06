06.08.2020 23:50:00

GMED Global Opens Second Rapid COVID-19 Testing Center In Houston

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the spread of COVID-19 continues to soar in the greater Houston region, with the largest single-day spike to date and more than 110,000 positive cases, the demand for testing has surged. However, limited testing access and overwhelmed labs have throttled processing times - forcing some patients to wait as long as 14 days for results. To respond to the urgent need for effective testing to help stop the spread and support contact tracing efforts, Houston-based GMED Global, LLC, today announced the opening of its second rapid COVID-19 testing operation on Friday, August 7. GMED's Rapid COVID Clinic will operate the newest drive-through testing facility at 3773 Southwest Freeway in Houston. COVID testing is available by appointment or for drop-ins, with results provided the same day.

This unique test, manufactured by Quidel, is one of the few rapid antigen tests in the country. It provides a pain-free nasal swab that can be self-administered - minimizing the exposure between test takers and health care providers. This highly accurate test directly detects the presence of COVID-19 and test results are returned electronically in about one hour.

"We're witnessing in real-time how the growing delay in accessing test results puts the health of our community at risk, so we ramped up our efforts to provide a fast, reliable solution," said Dr. Ramin Ahmadi, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of GMED. "By opening a second test facility, we're giving Houstonians greater access to fast, anxiety-free, and highly efficient COVID tests. Through aggressive testing efforts, we can offer early intervention for treatment, slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the greater Houston area, and save lives."

In addition to confirming the virus in both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, negative test results can also be used to return to work and travel safely. GMED also offers on-site COVID-19 screening to area businesses, federal health clinics, and schools.

The test does not require a doctor's referral. Individuals can schedule an online appointment or drive to the testing site. For more information about cost, testing sites, rules, procedures and hours of operation, or to schedule an appointment visit http://www.rapidcovidclinic.com.

 

SOURCE GMED Global

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.81
0.52 %
Geberit 515.40
0.27 %
Lonza Grp 567.80
0.21 %
ABB 23.58
0.13 %
Novartis 76.01
0.08 %
LafargeHolcim 43.51
-0.68 %
Roche Hldg G 315.05
-0.69 %
Givaudan 3’752.00
-0.74 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-1.26 %
Swisscom 479.80
-1.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:16
Vontobel: Siemens Healthineers: Milliardenschwere Akquisition
13:45
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
11:30
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
09:19
Weekly-Hits: US-Aktienmarkt “Big Techs” schreiten voran – Spotify Technology Leise Moll-Töne aus Schweden – Rohstoffmonitor Juli 2020
08:57
SMI gegen den Markttrend schwächer
05.08.20
Implications of US Borrowing $3 Trillion in H1 2020
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.08.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief: FDA bewilligt RLF-100 zum Inhalieren bei Coronakrankheit - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
SIX bietet weltweit erstes aktiv verwaltetes Krypto-ETP zum Handel an
Wall Street stärker -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mehrheitlich fester
Lufthansa-Aktie gibt ab: Corona-Krise sorgt für erneuten Milliardenverlust - Betriebsbedingte Kündigungen nicht mehr vermeidbar
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
SEC-Formular offenbart: Buffett stockt Beteiligung an Bank of America auf
Disney-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Walt Disney überrascht mit Gewinn, patzt aber beim Umsatz
Beyond Meat legt wenig überraschende Zahlen vor - Beyond Meat-Aktie gibt nach
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst leichter -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich schwächer
Die US-Börsen bewegten sich im Donnerstagshandel auf grünem Terrain. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil: Nach einem Ausflug in die Gewinnzone ging es im Verlauf wieder abwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich der DAX schwächer. Rote Vorzeichen wurden unterdessen mehrheitlich aus Fernost gemeldet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB