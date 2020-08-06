GMED Global Opens Second Rapid COVID-19 Testing Center In Houston

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the spread of COVID-19 continues to soar in the greater Houston region, with the largest single-day spike to date and more than 110,000 positive cases, the demand for testing has surged. However, limited testing access and overwhelmed labs have throttled processing times - forcing some patients to wait as long as 14 days for results. To respond to the urgent need for effective testing to help stop the spread and support contact tracing efforts, Houston-based GMED Global, LLC, today announced the opening of its second rapid COVID-19 testing operation on Friday, August 7. GMED's Rapid COVID Clinic will operate the newest drive-through testing facility at 3773 Southwest Freeway in Houston. COVID testing is available by appointment or for drop-ins, with results provided the same day.

This unique test, manufactured by Quidel, is one of the few rapid antigen tests in the country. It provides a pain-free nasal swab that can be self-administered - minimizing the exposure between test takers and health care providers. This highly accurate test directly detects the presence of COVID-19 and test results are returned electronically in about one hour.

"We're witnessing in real-time how the growing delay in accessing test results puts the health of our community at risk, so we ramped up our efforts to provide a fast, reliable solution," said Dr. Ramin Ahmadi, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of GMED. "By opening a second test facility, we're giving Houstonians greater access to fast, anxiety-free, and highly efficient COVID tests. Through aggressive testing efforts, we can offer early intervention for treatment, slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the greater Houston area, and save lives."

In addition to confirming the virus in both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, negative test results can also be used to return to work and travel safely. GMED also offers on-site COVID-19 screening to area businesses, federal health clinics, and schools.

The test does not require a doctor's referral. Individuals can schedule an online appointment or drive to the testing site. For more information about cost, testing sites, rules, procedures and hours of operation, or to schedule an appointment visit http://www.rapidcovidclinic.com.

