17.12.2020 01:18:00

GM Vehicles Equipped with Faulty Infotainment Systems

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finkelstein & Krinsk LLP, a nationally recognized California based class action law firm, announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit against General Motors LLC on behalf of lessees and purchasers of certain Chevrolet/GMC vehicles equipped with an allegedly defective infotainment system. The lawsuit asserts that General Motors was aware that the infotainment system, the IOR 7-inch in-dash audio system, was defective and did not disclose that information to purchasers and lessees at the time they purchased or leased their vehicles to induce consumers nationwide to purchase or lease affected Chevrolet/GMC vehicles.

We believe that the defect inherent in the infotainment system manifests by suddenly and unexpectedly ramping to the maximum volume, an unanticipated condition that can startle drivers, increase the likelihood of a collision, and presents a clear safety hazard. In addition to this safety concern, the infotainment system also may occasionally go completely black or reboot while the vehicle is being operated, and the rearview image display may continue to display, or go black, after the vehicle has been shifted from "Reverse" to "Drive," confusing drivers who may depress the accelerator believing the vehicle is in "Reverse," when it is actually in "Drive."

To date, GM suspects that a software programming error causes the issues with the sudden and unanticipated volume spike but has failed to properly remedy this dangerous condition. GM issued a software update in October and November of 2020, but drivers report that the update has only exacerbated the issues associated with the alleged defect. If you have had a software update performed on your vehicle after October 12, 2020 and are still experiencing issues with your infotainment system, please contact us to let us know about your experience.

Vehicles equipped with the allegedly defective infotainment system include but are not limited to the following:

2018-2020

Chevrolet

Colorado


2020

Chevrolet

Blazer

2018-2020

Chevrolet

Equinox


2020

Chevrolet

Camaro

2018-2020

Chevrolet

Silverado


2020

Chevrolet

Sonic

2018-2020

GMC

Canyon


2020

Chevrolet

Trax

2018-2020

GMC

Sierra


2020

GMC

Terrain

Finkelstein & Krinsk LLP has successfully litigated class actions for over 30 years while representing corporate, union, and individual clients. If you have experienced issues with the IOR 7-inch in-dash audio system and/or if you lease or own a vehicle identified above, you may be entitled to relief, including monetary damages. To discuss your rights or to determine if your vehicle is affected, please contact John J. Nelson toll-free at 877-493-5366, or email jjn@classactionlaw.com. The firm will contact you as requested.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gm-vehicles-equipped-with-faulty-infotainment-systems-301194632.html

SOURCE Finkelstein & Krinsk LLP

