Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’298 0.3%  SPI 20’095 0.3%  Dow 52’225 0.7%  DAX 25’011 0.7%  Euro 0.9265 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’286 0.9%  Gold 4’078 1.8%  Bitcoin 53’906 2.0%  Dollar 0.8125 0.3%  Öl 91.4 2.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539SpaceX156888148
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: UniCredit legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Gespaltener Software-Sektor: Hier sieht ein Analyst die besten Chancen
Aktie im Fokus: GEA überrascht Anleger mit kräftiger Prognoseanhebung
Quartalszahlen verfehlen Erwartungen: Danaher-Aktie sackt kräftig ab
Kratos Defense landet Millionen-Coup - kann die Aktie davon profitieren?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

General Motors Aktie 11665971 / US37045V1008

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.07.2026 23:08:21

GM To Launch New Gas-Powered Cadillac Models As EV Strategy Shifts

General Motors
64.03 CHF 3.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) says it will roll out a new generation of gasoline-powered Cadillac vehicles starting next spring, signaling another step away from its earlier plan to make Cadillac an all-electric brand.

On the company's second-quarter earnings call, CEO Mary Barra said the new internal-combustion lineup will include updated versions of the CT5 sedan, the XT5 midsize SUV, and a return of the XT6 three-row SUV, which had been discontinued. Launches are expected to begin in spring 2027 and continue through 2028, alongside Cadillac's current electric crossovers and the Escalade IQ.

The shift reflects GM's broader pullback from some of its more aggressive EV targets as consumer demand has grown more slowly than the company anticipated. GM had previously aimed to transition Cadillac to an all-electric lineup by the end of the decade, but it has since boosted investment in gasoline-powered vehicles, including V-8 engines.

GM has also taken $10.9 billion in EV-related charges since the second half of last year, pointing to weaker EV adoption and U.S. regulatory changes that eased emissions standards and reduced government support for electric vehicles.

Barra reiterated GM's plan to expand U.S. manufacturing as well, including increasing production of full-size SUVs at a Michigan plant that had previously been slated for EV output.

Today, GM's full-size SUVs including the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, and GMC Yukon are built exclusively at its Arlington Assembly plant in Texas.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Lonza: Ausbruch nach oben

Der Pharmaauftragsfertiger hat sich an der Börse eindrucksvoll zurückgemeldet. Mit starken Semesterzahlen könnte Lonza den Rebound am morgigen Mittwoch untermauern..

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu General Motors

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ HSBC
✅ BNP Paribas
✅ Swiss Life

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

18:00 Logo WHS Aktien im Depot aktiv bewirtschaften - Das aktive Aktiendepot
12:13 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Roche
11:33 Julius Bär: 32.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Intel Corp
09:59 IBM-Kurssturz: Opfer oder Profiteur des KI-Booms?
09:22 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy und Friedrich Vorwerk gesucht
09:14 Leichter Dämpfer zum Wochenauftakt
08:45 ETF Compass Halbjahresbilanz Teil 2: Chip-Rally, Gold-Korrektur und ein Krypto-Winter
06:30 KI-Boom, Kupfer & Uran – Welche Rohstoffe profitieren wirklich?
06:14 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Schwacher Wochenauftakt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’850.48 19.94 SY7BHU
Short 15’150.70 13.97 S6BA1U
Short 15’726.09 8.94 SXOBOU
SMI-Kurs: 14’298.26 21.07.2026 17:30:31
Long 13’702.82 19.94 S2B93U
Long 13’395.13 13.97 SHB7NU
Long 12’805.14 8.88 BSUR4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Wichtigste Aktie der Welt? Analyst entfacht neue Micron-Euphorie
Rheinmetall-Aktie dreht ins Plus - dank neuem Bundeswehr-Auftrag
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
BACHEM-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Bau von Grossmengen-Produktionsanlage im Sisslerfeld
Goldpreis vor dem Crash? Bank of America warnt vor Parallelen zu 1980 und 2011
SpaceX-Aktie vielfach überbewertet? Ex-Fidelity-Manager setzt fairen Wert deutlich tiefer an
Umbau bei Ethereum beendet - steht ETH vor dem nächsten Schub?
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich zurück
Krypto-Markt im Aufwind: Bitcoin und Ether treiben diese zwei Aktien nach oben

Top-Rankings

KW 29: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 29: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 29: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.