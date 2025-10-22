Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.10.2025 23:09:19

GM To Introduce Eyes-Off Driving And Built-In Google AI Assistant By 2028

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) unveiled plans to introduce a new generation of in-vehicle technologies by 2028, including a hands-free "eyes-off" driver-assistance system and a conversational AI assistant powered by Google Gemini.

The Google-based AI, arriving next year, will enable drivers to interact naturally with their vehicles. Meanwhile, the upgraded driver-assistance system, set to debut on the Cadillac Escalade IQ EV in 2028, will allow for fully hands-free operation under certain conditions. GM also announced a new centralized computing platform launching with the Escalade IQ, and expanded use of collaborative robots across its plants.

CEO Mary Barra described the initiatives as part of a "new era of mobility," emphasizing GM's goal to transform cars into intelligent assistants. Executives said the company's software revenue hit $2 billion in the third quarter, with deferred revenue up 90 percent year over year to $5 billion.

GM also plans to introduce its own custom-built AI and expand its GM Energy division, offering leased home energy systems with bidirectional charging and solar integration starting in 2026.

The announcements follow GM's strong third-quarter earnings and upgraded guidance, with shares trading relatively flat on Wednesday on the NYSE.

GM currently trades at $67.32 or 1.05% higher on the NYSE.