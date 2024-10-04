|
05.10.2024 00:03:47
GM Suspends Truck And SUV Production At Texas And Michigan Plants Due To Hurricane Helene
(RTTNews) - According to several media reports, General Motors (GM) has temporarily suspended truck and SUV production at two assembly facilities in Texas and Michigan due to disruptions affecting its suppliers from Hurricane Helene.
The automaker reportedly indicated that all shifts at Flint Assembly and Arlington Assembly were canceled on Thursday and Friday as a result of the hurricane's impact.
"We are working with these suppliers to resume operations as quickly and safely as possible for their employees and communities, as we seek to minimize impacts on our plants," GM reportedly said.
