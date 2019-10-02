+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
GM Reports Third-Quarter Deliveries

DETROIT, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) dealerships delivered 738,638 vehicles in the United States in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 6.3 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018. GM's fleet mix of total sales was 19.5 percent, down 3 tenths of a percent, year over year. End of September inventory was 759,633 units.

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gm-reports-third-quarter-deliveries-300929659.html

SOURCE General Motors

