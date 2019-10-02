GM Reports Third-Quarter Deliveries

DETROIT, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) dealerships delivered 738,638 vehicles in the United States in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 6.3 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018. GM's fleet mix of total sales was 19.5 percent, down 3 tenths of a percent, year over year. End of September inventory was 759,633 units.

