14.04.2021 21:36:00
DETROIT, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call for financial analysts at 10 a.m. ET.
Financial materials will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, http://investor.gm.com, in the Earnings Release section, and on GM's media website, http://media.gm.com.
Conference call details are as follows:
- 888-808-8618 (U.S.)
- +1-949-484-0645 (international/caller-paid)
- Conference Call Name: GM Earnings Call
Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio webcast and taped replay information will be available on the GM Investor Relations website.
The company's subsequent quarterly earnings announcement dates are as follows:
- Q2 2021 — Aug. 4, 2021
- Q3 2021 — Oct. 27, 2021
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gm-announces-2021-q1-earnings-conference-call-details-301269179.html
SOURCE General Motors Co.
