DALLAS, August 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With this release, Gluent has enabled incremental offload capabilities for non-partitioned Oracle tables. Additionally, Gluent has further invested in the partnership with Cloudera to certify support for their most recent release- of CDP. This certification brings an expanded offering to our customers targeting modern cloud-based platforms. Finally, an improved user experience can be found across the Gluent software with this release in the form of several general product enhancements.

The 3.4 release continues to deliver general improvements across the product set. These improvements include enhancements to Gluent Smart Connector's predicate pushdown to improve handling for extra-large predicate sets. Users of Gluent Offload Engine tools such as Offload and Present are now able to separate staging data from base table data while loading, enabling tighter security control over data migration operations. The Diagnose support utility is now enabled for diagnostic data collection in environments secured with TLS, SSL and HTTPS security protocols. Several general enhancements for improving performance and usability are also included.

For more details about the enhancements included with version 3.4 of Gluent Data Platform, read the full blog post here: https://gluent.com/gluent-certifies-support-for-cloudera-data-platform-data-center-with-release-3-4-of-gluent-data-platform/.

About Gluent Data Platform

Gluent Data Platform keeps enterprise RDBMS relevant in the new hybrid world and provides a data virtualization layer between traditional databases, cloud storage and modern analytics platforms that accelerate time to insight and eliminates data duplication and sprawl. Gluent allows customers to preserve their investments in their RDBMS platforms while leveraging the power, scalability, and elasticity of private and public clouds.

Enabling true data virtualization has been a cornerstone of Gluent software from the beginning. Our product allows companies the opportunity to reduce their overall investment while expanding the ability of the existing applications. If you are interested in learning more about how Gluent Data Platform can help virtualize your enterprise data, contact us at info@gluent.com.

SOURCE Gluent Inc.