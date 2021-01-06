SMI 10’747 0.5%  SPI 13’356 0.3%  Dow 30’887 1.6%  DAX 13’892 1.8%  Euro 1.0832 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’611 1.8%  Gold 1’904 -2.3%  Bitcoin 30’811 3.3%  Dollar 0.8807 0.3%  Öl 54.5 1.8% 
06.01.2021 18:22:00

Glue Up Named Among Best Event Management and Membership Management Software Companies of 2021 by Digital.com

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue Up, a unique all-in-one engagement platform, has been named among Digital.com's Best Event Management Software AND Membership Management Software Companies of 2021. Experts at Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, selected platforms based on core features and customer feedback.

Glue Up

Digital Press Kit: https://pr.cirlot.com/glue-up-named-among-best-membership-management-software-companies-of-2021-by-digital-com/

Glue Up is the leading provider of cloud solutions that offer associations, event organizers, Chambers of Commerce, agencies, and businesses a full suite of tools designed to streamline operations, modernize processes, and eliminate engagement challenges. Present in more than 50 countries around the world, Glue Up ensures organizations stay on top of technology trends that enhance the way organizations are doing business.

"Our team at Glue Up works to transform the way professional communities enable and enrich relationships," said Eric Schmidt, CEO and co-founder. "Our intuitive platform empowers organizations, delivering long-term business value and making modern engagement more purposeful."

To compile the 2021 lists, Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of numerous solutions designed to meet the needs of various organizations and industries. For the Best Event Management Software Companies listing, Digital.com selected top firms based on review monitoring and response tools, mobile access, and reporting capabilities. All software solutions were required to provide collaboration tools and support marketing features.

"Event organizers can increase sales and simplify the planning process using event management software," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com.

For the Best Membership Management Software Companies category, experts at Digital.com took into consideration each solution's qualifications, including versatility, reporting tools, and integrations with popular apps and plug-ins.  

"Whether it's a nonprofit organization or professional association, membership management software helps users save time, manage events, collect payments faster, and communicate more effectively," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com.

ABOUT GLUE UP
Formerly EventBank, Glue Up is the leading provider of the cloud solutions that provide associations, event organizers, chambers of commerce, agencies, marketers, businesses, and NGOs with a full suite of tools designed to streamline operations, modernize processes, and eliminate engagement challenges. Glue Up is currently present in 50+ countries around the world.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glue-up-named-among-best-event-management-and-membership-management-software-companies-of-2021-by-digitalcom-301202158.html

SOURCE Glue Up

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 12.18
5.55 %
LafargeHolcim 51.52
5.06 %
UBS Group 13.31
4.31 %
Swiss Life Hldg 431.00
4.26 %
ABB 26.31
3.83 %
CieFinRichemont 79.66
-0.57 %
Givaudan 3’720.00
-0.83 %
Roche Hldg G 303.05
-0.96 %
Nestle 102.28
-1.33 %
Alcon 57.62
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:53
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen drehen schwachen Jahresauftakt / ABB – Käufer weiter in der Überzahl
05.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
05.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Healthcare - Chance für die Gesundheitssysteme und Investoren
05.01.21
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Chef Sahin: 'Bis Sommer ausreichend Impfstoff'
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
SNB dürfte Jahresgewinn von fast 25 Milliarden Franken ausweisen
Bitcoin markiert neues Allzeithoch über 35'000 Dollar
CS, UBS & Co. gefragt: Bankaktien nach Anstieg der Anleiherenditen teurer
Behörde EMA verschiebt Entscheidung zu Impfstoff von Lonza-Partner Moderna - Moderna-Aktie schliesst kräftig im Plus
SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich
LafargeHolcim offenbar interessiert an Übernahme von Firestone Building Products - LaFargeHolcim-Aktie gewinnt
Dufry schliesst Kooperation für neue Duty Free-Geschäfte in Hainan ab - Dufry-Aktie deutlich im Plus
Moderna-Aktie mit Aufschlägen: Auch Moderna-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich
Die Schweizer Börse konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der DAX verbuchte deutliche Gewinne. In Fernost war zur Wochenmitte Zurückhaltung zu spüren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit