Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’928 0.4%  SPI 19’725 0.4%  Dow 51’669 -0.4%  DAX 25’260 -0.1%  Euro 0.9324 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’167 -0.6%  Gold 4’156 -0.4%  Bitcoin 69’264 1.6%  Dollar 0.8332 -0.2%  Öl 106.0 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Givaudan1064593Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
China greift nach mehr Gold: Warum Hongkong für den Weltmarkt immer wichtiger wird
Kryptomarkt nach dem Rücksetzer: Was gegen einen Crash wie 2025 spricht
NEL-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Rheinmetall-Kooperation rückt Verteidigungsgeschäft in den Fokus
Boykott in China belastet LVMH-Geschäft: Aktie verliert
Givaudan-Aktie springt kräftig an: Organisches Wachstum beschleunigt sich im dritten Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Novo Nordisk Aktie 461641 / US6701002056

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.10.2026 19:08:34

GLP-1 Drugs May Slow Aging By Upto Four Years, Early Research Suggest

Novo Nordisk
32.34 CHF 0.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - New research from Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) suggests that their GLP-1 drugs may slow down certain biological signs of aging by two to four years.

The two drugmakers presented their findings at the 13th annual Aging Research and Drug Discovery (ARDD) conference last weekend.

Novo Nordisk researchers examined existing clinical trial data to understand how semaglutide affects biological markers linked to aging. The study found that people taking semaglutide showed improvements in these markers compared with those who received a placebo. However, the results varied depending on the type of aging clock used and the organs examined.

Notably, most measurements suggested that semaglutide slowed biological aging by around two to three years on average. One aging clock based on heart-related proteins indicated a slowdown of approximately four years.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly researchers conducted a similar analysis of tirzepatide, a drug that targets two gut hormones, GLP-1 and GIP. They examined epigenetic changes, which are chemical changes to DNA that influence how genes function.

The findings suggested that people taking tirzepatide showed slower biological aging than those in the control group, as measured by epigenetic aging clocks.

However, researchers have highlighted several limitations to these findings. They stated that neither study has undergone the standard peer-review process, in which independent experts assess the quality and reliability of scientific research. Both studies were also conducted by scientists employed by the drugmakers, rather than independent research teams.

Furthermore, molecular aging clocks are still being studied, and scientists do not yet fully understand how changes in these measurements translate into real health benefits. A slower aging clock does not necessarily mean that a person will live longer or avoid age-related diseases.

The research also focused on people with obesity or type 2 diabetes. It is not yet clear whether GLP-1 drugs could have similar effects on biological aging in people without these conditions.

Although the findings suggest that GLP-1 drugs may offer benefits beyond weight loss and blood sugar control, more research is needed to determine whether these medicines can meaningfully slow the aging process and improve long-term health.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Take-Two Interactive - Das GTA VI-Fieber steigt

Gut fünf Wochen vor dem Verkaufsstart von GTA VI nimmt die Aktie von Take-Two Interactive Fahrt auf. Gut möglich, dass der Konzern schon vor dem Release des Gaming-Blockbusters die Prognose erhöht.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?

Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:31 Der globale Tourismusboom: Welche Unternehmen profitieren von der Rückkehr der Reiselust?
14:14 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf RWE AG
09:21 SG-Marktüberblick: 13.10.2026
09:08 Alle SMI-Werte im Plus
08:54 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Erholung fortgesetzt
12.10.26 Logo WHS Nasdaq-Rekorde wackeln – jetzt entscheiden Inflation und KI-Zahlen!
09.10.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - Produktdetails Basiswerte 23.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lam Research, Oracle, Palantir Technologies
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
02.10.26 Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’479.44 19.97 S2B9EU
Short 14’789.16 13.81 SL4BRU
Short 15’321.33 8.98 BSUBQU
SMI-Kurs: 13’927.52 13.10.2026 17:30:39
Long 13’351.86 19.97 SXBKNU
Long 13’046.29 13.88 SE2BZU
Long 12’494.96 8.98 SZ4B3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Idorsia-Aktie zieht an: Neue Erkenntnisse zu zugelassenem Blutdruckmittel
Roche-Aktie fester: Neuer Augenwirkstoff überzeugt in Studien
Deutsche-Bank-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Sewing rechnet mit der Bundesregierung ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
S&P 500 vor Absturz? Auf diese Sicherheits-Titel setzen Experten jetzt
Take-Two Interactive: Das GTA VI-Fieber steigt
Volkswagen-Aktie dennoch höher: AUDI-Auslieferungen brechen ein - China wird für VW zum Problem
ABB: Vorfreude ist die schönste Freude
NEL-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Rheinmetall-Kooperation rückt Verteidigungsgeschäft in den Fokus

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.