29.07.2021 19:45:00

Glovertown residents to benefit from a new Northwest Brook Bridge

GLOVERTOWN, NL, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador. As the country and the province begin to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, both governments know how important investments in critical infrastructure are as we build back better.

Taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities is vital to the province – and today's announcement is a key part of this support.

Today, Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and His Worship Doug Churchill, Mayor of the Town of Glovertown, announced funding to replace the Northwest Brook Bridge.

The project involves removing the old Northwest Brook Bridge and replacing it with a new structure and approaches. The new bridge will provide a better method of transportation for people and goods in the area and allow for more water to rise underneath, lessening the risk of road damage and closures.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $364,000 in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Town of Glovertown are also each contributing more than $364,000 to the project.

Quotes

"Investments in public infrastructure are crucial to keeping our rural and small communities in Newfoundland and Labrador healthy, strong, and vibrant. The new Northwest Brook Bridge will make travelling throughout the area safer and more reliable, with less road closures keeping residents from getting where they need to go. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities for everyone. Congratulations and thank you to all involved in today's important announcement - I look forward to seeing the new bridge once it's completed!"

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"I am pleased to work with both the Federal Government and the Town of Glovertown in replacing this bridge. This new road infrastructure will serve the residents and the travelling public well in the future."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"This significant investment will ensure continued and reliable road access for residents and businesses of the North Shore, as well as increased safety for pedestrians using the bridge. Additionally, a new bridge will be better able to accommodate higher water levels and storm surges, which seem to be more prevalent than in year's past. We look forward to this most recent partnership between our Town, the Province and the Federal Government. These partnerships build stronger more sustainable communities that are far better able to service its population."

His Worship Doug Churchill, Mayor of the Town of Glovertown

Quick facts

  • Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.
  • The Government of Canada has invested more than $565 million towards over 765 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.
  • Across Canada, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html 

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

