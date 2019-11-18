+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
18.11.2019 23:26:00

Globe Life Inc. Declares Dividend

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1725 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of the close of business of the Company's transfer agent on January 3, 2020.  The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2020.

Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies.  Globe Life has several nationally recognized insurance subsidiaries.  Globe Life And Accident is a direct-response provider of life insurance known for its administrative efficiencies.  American Income Life provides individual life insurance to working families.  Liberty National Life is one of the oldest traditional life insurers in the Southeast.  United American is a consumer-oriented provider of supplemental life and health insurance.  Family Heritage Life provides individual supplemental health insurance.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-declares-dividend-300960345.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

Nachrichten

