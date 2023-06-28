Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'184 0.4%  SPI 14'728 0.5%  Dow 33'853 -0.2%  DAX 15'949 0.6%  Euro 0.9789 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'345 0.9%  Gold 1'908 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27'040 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8964 0.3%  Öl 73.6 1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Goldman Sachs besorgt wegen Immobilienmarkt - und Elon Musk trägt eine Mitschuld
Börsen-Altstar Mark Mobius gibt konkrete Finanztipps: So würde er jetzt eine Million an der Börse investieren
Tesla nach wie vor Auto-Aktie und keine KI-Aktie: Morgan Stanley-Analyst erklärt warum
Die Angst vor einer Rezession steigt: Warum Analysten verstärkt auf den Swiss Market Index setzen
Die besten Cannabis-Aktien kaufen: So profitieren Sie vom Marihuana-Boom
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Logitech2575132ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
29.06.2023 00:48:00

GLOBE LIFE HELPS MAKE TOMORROW BETTER FOR MEALS OF HOPE

MCKINNEY, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Liberty National Division raised $91,166 for Meals of Hope, an organization that serves southwest Florida. This donation will fund their Out of School program, which provides meals to children and families on weekends and during the summer.

Globe Life Liberty National Division leadership celebrate their donation of $91,166 with Meals of Hope through their annual Make Tomorrow Better competition.

The annual competition challenged Agency Owners and representatives of Liberty National Division to drive donations and help Make Tomorrow Better.

The Keith Mitchell Agencies of Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi won this year's competition, by collectively raising $31,990.

"I am proud of my team for stepping up to help families in need," said Mitchell. "Globe Life is committed to making a positive impact where we live, work, and visit, and Meals of Hope perfectly aligns with that mission."

Steve Popper, President and CEO of Meals of Hope, shared his gratitude saying, "Donations received will provide more than 290,000 meals through mobile food pantries and afterschool programs. We are grateful for your passion and the impact this will make on the residents of southwest Florida."

Meals of Hope is committed to bringing people together to fight the hunger epidemic. Founded in 2007, Meals of Hope has packed over 80 million meals that have been donated to communities in need across the nation and around the world.

"Everyone should have equal access to food and shelter, and we're grateful to have partnered with an organization that brings the community together to provide that access," said Steve DiChiaro, Liberty National Division CEO.

Globe Life Liberty National Division (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life -Liberty National Division)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-helps-make-tomorrow-better-for-meals-of-hope-301866391.html

SOURCE Globe Life -Liberty National Division

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

Inside Trading & Investment

28.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
28.06.23 Marktüberblick: Fresenius Medical Care unter Druck
28.06.23 SMI vor freundlichem Handelsauftakt
28.06.23 Börse Aktuell – Die Angst vor einer Rezession wächst
27.06.23 Julius Bär: 11.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
27.06.23 Rekordauftrag für Airbus
27.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS
23.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'630.05 19.97 BTSSMU
Short 11'888.38 13.64 6SSMPU
Short 12'323.74 8.87 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'183.55 28.06.2023 17:30:36
Long 10'697.46 18.64 XDSSMU
Long 10'488.49 13.81 V3SSMU
Long 10'031.04 8.87 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer: Swiss Life bleibt mit IFRS-Anpassung auf Kurs
UBS-Aktie steigt: UBS will wohl mehr als die Hälfte der CS-Belegschaft abbauen - CS-Schweiz-Geschäft könnte wohl absorbiert werden
Die Angst vor einer Rezession steigt: Warum Analysten verstärkt auf den Swiss Market Index setzen
Stadler Rail-Aktie dennoch höher: Stadler Rail verliert möglicherweise Tiroler Wasserstoffzug-Projekt
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie fester: Michael Aldwell übernimmt Führung der Seefracht-Sparte
SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich in den Feierabend -- DAX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
Enormes Kurspotenzial bei Tesla-Aktie? Weshalb Analysten die Tesla-Aktie bei 335 US-Dollar sehen
NVIDIA-Aktie und andere KI-Halbleiteraktien an der NASDAQ unter Druck: Möglicher US-Bann für KI-Chipexporte nach China
Meyer Burger-Aktie leichter: Meyer Burger zeigt Interesse an neuen deutschen Investitionshilfen
Tesla-Konkurrent Lordstown Motors beantragt Insolvenz und verklagt Foxconn: Lordstown-Aktie fällt an der NASDA

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit