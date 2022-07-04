Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’882 1.0%  SPI 13’994 0.8%  Dow 31’097 1.1%  DAX 12’773 -0.3%  Euro 1.0017 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’452 0.1%  Gold 1’808 -0.2%  Bitcoin 19’158 3.6%  Dollar 0.9612 0.1%  Öl 113.8 2.1% 
1 Aktie gratis
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Aktie [Valor: 41944096 / ISIN: US92511W1080]
Buy Sell
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.07.2022 23:15:00

GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - VRCA

Verrica Pharmaceuticals
2.17 USD 13.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) between May 28, 2021 and May 24, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 5, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Verrica securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Verrica class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=6828 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 5, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were manufacturing deficiencies at the facility where Verrica's contract manufacturer produced bulk solution for VP-102 (a drug device combination of Verrica's topical solution, cantharidin, administered through a single-use precision applicator for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum); (2) these deficiencies were not remediated when Verrica resubmitted its New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for VP-102 for molluscum; (3) the foregoing presented significant risks to Verrica obtaining regulatory approval of VP-102 for molluscum; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Verrica's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Verrica class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=6828 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globally-recognized-rosen-law-firm-encourages-verrica-pharmaceuticals-inc-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--vrca-301579813.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Analysen zu Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

04.07.22 Exxon Mobil stößt kanadisches Schiefergasgeschäft ab
04.07.22 Ein Semester zum Vergessen
04.07.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
04.07.22 Marktüberblick: Infineon leidet unter Micron-Ausblick
04.07.22 SMI stabilisiert sich
01.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Brent Rohöl (Brent Crude Oil), WTI Rohöl (WTI Crude Oil)
30.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Sulzer AG
30.06.22 Gold als Inflationsschutz?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’376.83 16.86 USSMMU
Short 11’599.26 12.57 USSMNU
Short 11’956.58 8.84 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10’881.97 04.07.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’459.58 19.96 WSSMQU
Long 10’172.39 13.10 OSSMLU
Long 9’692.15 8.33 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sanktionen nicht ohne Folgen: Russische Rohstoffhändler wandern aus der Schweiz nach Dubai ab
Jim Cramer interpretiert Bitcoin-Chart positiv
Konjunktursorgen hielten Anleger in Schach: SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Plus
Darum zeigt sich der Euro wenig bewegt - Zum Franken weiter knapp über Parität
Cathie Wood: "US-Wirtschaft steckt mitten in einer Rezession"
Nouriel Roubini warnt erneut vor einer drohenden Rezession - Abschwung sei sehr nahe
Aktien uneins: Auch Kabinenpersonal von Ryanair und easyJet legt in Spanien Arbeit nieder - Nach Flugausfällen gibt Easyjet-Manager Posten ab
VW-Aktie volatil: Volkswagen-Tochter Porsche will nicht gänzlich auf Verbrennungsmotoren verzichten
Credit Suisse-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse streicht wohl Dutzende Stellen im Investmentbanking in Asien
Swiss Life-Aktie gefragt: Übernahme von ElipsLife abgeschlossen - Swiss Life Asset Managers mit neuem Chef für Schweizer Immobilieneinheit

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen hielten Anleger in Schach: SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Plus

Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zum Wochenstart Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex verlor seine anfänglichen Gewinne und rutschte letztlich ins Minus. In den USA wurde am 4. Juli aufgrund des Nationalfeiertages nicht gehandelt. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag mehrheitlich freundlich.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit