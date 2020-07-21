Globalization Partners Announces Major Revenue Launch in Asia Pacific

BOSTON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, which simplifies global business by enabling companies to hire and retain team members in 180+ countries without the complexity of setting up international branch offices or subsidiaries, today announced the launch of its new Asia Pacific revenue team and the appointment of Charles Ferguson as General Manager in the region. With significant business momentum across North America and EMEA over the last 12 months, Asia Pacific is the next key piece of the company's global growth trajectory. The company has maintained back-office operations in Asia since 2014. This new stage of growth is focused on replicating the revenue generating machine it has already created in North America and leveraging the potential growth seen out of Asia.

This expansion comes on the back of the company's $150 million funding round, and at a time of considerable demand for Globalization Partners' solution. The new Asia Pacific operations will support companies based in Asia who are looking to expand both within and outside the region. It will also support the company's growing Asia Pacific customer base.

"Globalization Partners provided us with exceptional insight into employment standards and regulations in Australia, enabling us to quickly and easily hire our director of services to facilitate our expansion into that region," said Robert DeSteno, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Archive360. "As the emerging global standard for intelligent enterprise information management, their solution made it easy for us to continue to concentrate on our business while avoiding the need to invest heavily in time or infrastructure that would typically be associated with expanding our team in Asia Pacific."

"Our intention is to take our solution that enables any company to hire anyone, anywhere, in as little as twelve hours into every market around the globe," said Nicole Sahin, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Globalization Partners. "The Asia Pacific region represents a significant opportunity and Charles Ferguson's exceptional entrepreneurial and executive experience in Human Capital Management solutions will be key in enabling us to meet our growth goals."

Reporting to Diane Albano, Chief Revenue Officer, Ferguson will be responsible for the scaling and efficiency of the Asia Pacific revenue-generation team, managing the company's partner strategy and ultimately replicating the phenomenal success of Globalization Partners in North America, by capturing the market need for Asian companies looking for a simple and easy way to go global.

"We anticipate that APAC will be one of our fastest-growing regions and Charles will be instrumental in executing our on-the-ground strategy," said Diane Albano, Globalization Partners. His strong leadership and unparalleled expertise in leading business expansion initiatives in Asia is ideally suited as we grow our presence there."

Charles was most recently Group Chief Commercial Officer for Tricor Group, a leading business expansion specialist in Asia where he was responsible for designing and executing the global sales, marketing, and product innovation strategy. Prior to this role, Charles was President and General Manager for the Asia Pacific region at ADP, where he brought his experience and technology passion to the fore as the driver for delivering ADP's employee engagement and Human Capital Management solutions to firms of every size in Asia. Charles also co-founded management consulting and advisory services firm ReedHamilton where he led the technology and innovation practice. Prior to that he held positions at SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft and Intel.

"Asia Pacific is one of the most dynamic markets in the world and I am looking forward to working with the team to build out our presence and drive opportunities in the region," said Charles Ferguson, General Manager, APAC, Globalization Partners.

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and 187 countries. Our solution allows companies to hire employees in as little as 12 hours without having to navigate complex international legal, tax, and HR issues. When companies find top talent, that team member is put on our locally compliant payroll. We are the most trustworthy solution in the market and offer 24/7/365 premium support services. We have teams and offices worldwide with global headquarters located in Boston and California and regional headquarters in London, Ireland, Singapore and Dubai.

Globalization Partners' innovative platform is Privacy Shield certified for HR Data , and has consistently attained 97% customer satisfaction ratings by making it easy for companies to go global. To find out more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

