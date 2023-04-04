SMI 11'073 -0.2%  SPI 14'491 -0.2%  Dow 33'402 -0.6%  DAX 15'603 0.1%  Euro 0.9927 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.1%  Gold 2'020 1.8%  Bitcoin 25'516 0.7%  Dollar 0.9059 0.0%  Öl 85.2 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Tesla-Rivale Lucid steht wohl vor kräftigem Personalabbau
Diese Faktoren treiben die Rally bei der Kryptowährung Ripple an
MorphoSys-Aktie: Daten zu Hoffnungsträger Pelabresib sollen früher präsentiert werden
Swissquote-Aktie: CEO Bürki denkt noch nicht an den Ruhestand
Amazon-Aktie gesucht: Über sechs Millionen gefälschte Artikel entsorgt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

05.04.2023 00:05:43

GlobalData Publishes FDA Regulatory Guidance and Strategy Report for Biotech Approval Pathways

SINGAPORE, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO has commissioned GlobalData to report on the evolving FDA approval processes for biotechs in Asia Pacific, Europe, and US, including typical impediments to success.

The GlobalData report outlines the global approval landscape, pathways to approval, some frequent missteps to avoid, the importance of formulating a robust clinical development program, and what to expect from your CRO to optimize the process for success.

The new report Navigating the FDA Requirements: Capitalize on Regulatory Expertise To Simplify the Complex can be downloaded here.

The report covers:

  • Global Approval Landscape
  • Outlining the Process of US FDA Approval
  • Variation in the Traditional Clinical Pathway
  • Expedited Approval Designations
  • Drug Approvals in the United States
  • Typical Impediments to Regulatory Success
  • Benefits of Partnership with CROs

The report also notes that the FDA has always placed a high priority on rigorous trial design, "however the FDA's definition of what constitutes "rigorous trial design" has evolved over time as new scientific and technological advances have emerged, as well as changes in regulatory requirements and the public health landscape at large”.

  • Increased emphasis on patient-centered outcomes: The FDA places greater emphasis on incorporating patient-centered outcomes into clinical trials, which involves assessing the impact of a treatment on patient-reported symptoms, quality of life, and other aspects that are important to patients. This shift has led to the development of new trial design approaches that focus on patient-reported outcomes, such as patient preference studies and patient-focused drug development.
  • Use of novel trial designs: The FDA has encouraged the use of novel trial designs that can increase the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trials. Examples of these include adaptive designs, which allow for modifications of patients’ allocation in different arms of the trial, depending on interim results (adaptative randomization). This trial design, especially relevant when the primary endpoint can be measured quickly, became especially popular during the Covid pandemic. Platform trials allow for the simultaneous testing of multiple treatments for a given disease. These innovative trial designs present numerous statistical challenges, requiring solid expertise in order to be navigated.
  • Advances in data collection and analysis: Advances in technology have led to new methods for data collection and analysis, such as the use of wearable devices and electronic health records. These new data sources have the potential to improve trial design and reduce the burden on study participants associated with traditional trial paradigms. This is seen as a very promising path to speed-up clinical development.
  • Changes in regulatory requirements: Formal changes in regulatory requirements have also influenced the FDA's definition of rigorous trial design. For example, the FDA has issued guidance on the use of biomarkers in clinical trials, as well as on the collection of safety data in early-phase clinical trials.

Novotech has decades of biotech drug development experience, established site and investigator relationships, access to vast patient populations, and a project management approach focused on problem-solving, ownership, and flexibility.

Consistent investment in advanced training and technology combines to deliver an exceptional full-service biotech CRO solution.

Novotech has recently been recognised with significant CRO awards including the Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO of the Year by Frost & Sullivan, benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world’s leading CROs, a finalist in the prestigious Scrip awards, and has just been awarded the Gene & Cell Therapy Excellence Award.

In Asia Pacific Novotech has more than 50 Leading Site Partnership agreements with major medical research institutions that deliver exclusive benefits for sponsors.

Novotech, which has global CRO and regulatory consulting operations, announced at JPMorgan this year that it had acquired EastHORN, a European CRO with clinical, medical, and regulatory expertise in multiple strategically important locations across the continent.

The acquisition is part of Novotech’s global expansion program. EastHORN was established in 2004 and has over 250 employees.

The acquisition of EastHORN, means biotech clients can access Novotech’s unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase CRO services across Europe and the US, with a specialist focus on Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Novotech is the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities. Novotech is a clinical CRO with labs, phase I facilities, drug development consulting services and FDA regulatory expertise and has experience in over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. Novotech is positioned to serve biotech clients conducting clinical trials in Asia Pacific, the US and Europe. Novotech has over 3,000 staff globally and 33 office locations across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LMVH & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

04.04.23 Julius Bär: 12.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Continental AG
04.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lindt & Sprüngli, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
04.04.23 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy haussiert
04.04.23 SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
04.04.23 Börse Aktuell – Droht der nächste Inflationsschock?
04.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Mit einem kleinen Plus in den April
04.04.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch
03.04.23 Alibaba teilt sich in mehrere Unternehmen auf
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'525.49 19.81 DYSSMU
Short 11'755.08 13.95 YSSM7U
Short 12'196.05 8.95 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'073.48 04.04.2023 17:31:15
Long 10'636.24 19.29 XASSMU
Long 10'384.91 13.36 A7SSMU
Long 9'968.18 8.91 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ex-Coinbase-CTO Balaji Srinivasan: Bitcoin könnte demnächst auf 1 Million Dollar klettern
Bärenmarkt vorbei? Morgan Stanley sieht Börsen dank Bankenkrise in der letzten Baisse-Phase
CS-Übernahme: Neuer UBS-Chef Ermotti geht auf Bedenken über Grösse der Bank ein - Wohl 30% der Jobs in Gefahr - UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie rot
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Ölpreisrally sorgt für neue Inflationsängste: US-Börsen schliessen unterschiedlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend höher
Wirtschaftsexperte Nouriel Roubini rät von klassischen Portfolios ab und will krisensichere Finanzprodukte lancieren
Trotz kleiner Bankenkrise: Bei diesen Bank-Aktien sehen Analysten Chancen für Anleger
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie stärker: Relief startet Initiative für genetische Arzneimittel
Credit Suisse-Debakel: Auch Millionär Hausi Leutenegger muss Verluste hinnehmen
ABB-Aktie schwächer: Weitere Investition in die US-Produktion

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.