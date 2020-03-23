Global zinc coated steel sheets market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025

NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The report on the global zinc coated steel sheets market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.



The report predicts the global zinc coated steel sheets market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on zinc coated steel sheets market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on zinc coated steel sheets market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global zinc coated steel sheets market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global zinc coated steel sheets market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increase in use of steel sheet in construction and automobile industries

• Expansion of the building & construction industry

2) Restraints

• Volatility in prices of raw materials

3) Opportunities

• Hot-dip galvanization of steel sheets gaining demand from electric appliances and as a building material



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global zinc coated steel sheets market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.



The Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market by Type

• Sheets and Strips

• Structures

• Pipes and Tubes



The Global Zinc Coated Steel Sheets Market by Application

• Construction

• Automobile

• Home Appliances

• Other



Company Profiles

• JFE Steel Corporation

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

• Safal Steel

• Precision Steel Warehouse

• SSAB AB

• Curtis Steel Co. Inc.

• POSCO

• Essar Steel

• China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

• Angang Steel Company Limited



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the zinc coated steel sheets market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the zinc coated steel sheets market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global zinc coated steel sheets market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



