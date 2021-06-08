SMI 11’647 0.1%  SPI 15’006 0.2%  Dow 34’654 0.1%  DAX 15’641 -0.2%  Euro 1.0918 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’096 0.0%  Gold 1’893 -0.4%  Bitcoin 29’374 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8966 -0.1%  Öl 72.4 1.2% 
08.06.2021 21:00:00

Global Zika Virus Market Pipeline Spotlight Report 2021: Key Takeaways, Treatments, Epidemiology, Drugs, Probability of Success, Clinical Trial Landscape

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Zika virus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Zika virus market, comprising key pipeline therapies, clinical trials, probability of success, epidemiology, and licensing and acquisition deals.

Key Takeaways

  • The Zika virus was first reported in continental South America in Brazil in May 2015. In February 2016, between 440,000 and 1,300,000 people were infected in Brazil. In the US, about 225 Zika virus cases were reported in August 2017. In addition, 554 cases were reported in people infected through local mosquito-borne transmission. Furthermore, autochthonous Zika virus transmission was reported in 25 countries in the Americas, Africa, and Asia.
  • In 2016, it was estimated that there were between 508 and 1,778 imported cases in Europe, particularly in France, Portugal, and Italy.
  • All industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for Zika virus are in Phase I. Therapies in development for Zika virus focus on the immune system, viral antigens, and RNA polymerase. Candidates comprise DNA vaccines such as GeneOne's GLS-5700 and Inovio's INO-A002; Moderna's mRNA vaccine; Imutex's AGS-v vaccine; hVIVO's AGS-v PLUS vaccine; Takeda's TAK-426 vaccine; Emergent BioSolutions' ZIKV-IG; Valneva's VLA 1601; and BioCryst's galidesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug.
  • The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I antiviral asset is 12.9%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 68.3%. Drugs, on average, take 8.4 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.0 years in the overall infectious disease space.
  • All clinical trials for Zika virus have been in either Phase I or Phase II, with no Phase III trials to date.
  • The US leads in terms of the number of Zika virus clinical trials globally.
  • Inovio, GeneOne, Emergent BioSolutions, and Merck & Co have two completed trials each in the Zika virus space.
  • Inovio leads industry sponsors with four clinical trials for Zika virus, followed by GeneOne, Moderna, and Sanofi.

Key Topics Covered:

OVERVIEW

KEY TAKEAWAYS

DISEASE BACKGROUND

TREATMENT

  • Vaccines
  • Therapeutics

EPIDEMIOLOGY

PIPELINE DRUGS

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS

CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

  • Sponsors by status
  • Sponsors by phase

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Companies Mentioned

  • National Institutes of Health
  • GeneOne
  • Inovio
  • Moderna
  • Themis Bioscience
  • Imutex
  • hVIVO
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Takeda
  • Emergent BioSolutions
  • Valneva
  • BioCryst
  • Sanofi

