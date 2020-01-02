02.01.2020 23:15:00

Global Yogurt Powder Market Outlook and Revenue Forecast to 2026 - Applications of Yogurt Powder in the Medical Sector Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yogurt Powder Market By Type, By Application, and By Distribution Channel: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the yogurt powder market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).

The study includes drivers and restraints of the yogurt powder market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the yogurt powder market on a global level.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Product Application in the Food and Beverage Industry
  • Application of Yogurt Powder in the Medical Sector

Restraints

  • Consumers Prefer Authentic Yogurt to Yogurt Powder
  • High Competition in the Food and Beverage Industry

Opportunities

  • Technological Advancements and Rise in Focus on Product Development

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the yogurt powder market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the yogurt powder market by segmenting it based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026. The regional segment includes the historic and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Major players profiled in this report include:

  • Glanbia
  • EPI Ingredients
  • Ace International
  • Almil
  • Kerry
  • Bluegrass Dairy & Food

This report segments the global yogurt powder market into:

Type Analysis

  • Skimmed
  • Semi-Skimmed
  • Whole

Application Analysis

  • Food and Beverages
  • Personal Care
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetics

Distribution Channel Analysis

  • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
  • Business-To-Business
  • E-Commerce
  • Specialty Retail
  • Other Retail Formats

