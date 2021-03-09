SMI 10’858 0.3%  SPI 13’630 0.4%  Dow 31’931 0.4%  DAX 14’438 0.4%  Euro 1.1047 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’786 0.6%  Gold 1’718 2.0%  Bitcoin 50’586 3.4%  Dollar 0.9281 -0.9%  Öl 67.4 -1.0% 

09.03.2021 21:30:00

Global X-Ray Security Screening Market with COVID-19 Vaccines Impact Analysis 2021-2027

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "X-Ray Security Screening (Aviation, Maritime, Land Transportation, Defense, Postal, Perimeter, Building, Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle) Market with COVID-19 Vaccines Impact Analysis - 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a thorough analysis of 6 vertical and 6 technology sectors, 5 regional and 24 national markets, detailing 2020-2027 market size of 156 sub-markets. According to the report, the market is expected to grow to $2.6 Billion by 2027.

The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

According to the report, the 2021-2027 X-Ray Security Screening Systems market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. In a matter of a few months, the coronavirus pandemic infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands. The associated decline in GDP limited the 2020-2021 X-Ray security screening products budgets.
  • New COVID-19 vaccines having an extremely high efficacy mean that the X-Ray Security Screening market will recover by 2022.
  • The COVID-19 Pandemic is forcing security organizations to change the way they operate. They have to focus on the cost-performance of new X-Ray screening products and services.
  • The pandemic driven decline of air passengers and public transportation, resulting in a 2020-2021 drop of sales of X-Ray systems. We forecast that these sectors market will recover by 2022-2027.
  • E-commerce growth during the pandemic resulted in a >50% hike in the need to screen postal
  • The Biden administration national security agenda
  • Contraband smuggling
  • China's internal security policy
  • Terror

Questions answered in this report include:

  • What are the trends of the 156 sub-markets during 2020-2027?
  • What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
  • Who are the decision-makers?
  • What drives the customers to purchase X-Ray based solutions and services?
  • What are the customers looking for?
  • What are the X-Ray security screening technology & services trends?
  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

The Global X-Ray Security Screening Market data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives. With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" - each dollar spent, and the Global X-Ray Security Screening market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:

By 6 X-Ray Security Technology Markets:

  • Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  • 1st Responders X-ray Systems
  • Small Aperture X-ray Systems
  • Medium Aperture X-ray Systems
  • Cargo Screening Systems - Cargo X Ray
  • People Screening Systems (AIT) & Other Technological Markets

By 6 Vertical X-ray Security Markets:

  • Aviation Security
  • Land Transportation Security (Vehicle X-ray)
  • Maritime Security
  • Secured Perimeters & Buildings
  • Postal Items
  • Defense

By 24 National X-Ray Security Markets:

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Scandinavia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • GCC (w/o Saudi Arabia)
  • Nigeria
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • India
  • China
  • South Korea
  • Japan
  • Malaysia
  • Indonesia
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

By 5 Regional X-ray Security Markets:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Asia-Pacific

By 4 Revenue Sources:

  • System Sales
  • Aftersale Revenues
  • Planning & Consulting Services
  • Training Services

Companies Mentioned

  • 3DX-RAY
  • Adani
  • Analyzed Images
  • Astrophysics Inc.
  • Auto Clear U.S.
  • Eurologix Security Ltd
  • FISCAN
  • Gilardoni SpA
  • Inward Detection
  • Leidos Inc
  • LIXI Inc
  • MINXRAY Inc.
  • NUCTECH Co. Ltd
  • OSI Systems
  • Polimek Electronics
  • Rapiscan
  • S2 Global
  • SCANNA MSC Ltd.
  • Smiths Detection
  • Todd Research Ltd.
  • Vanderlande
  • Vidisco Ltd.
  • VOTI Detection
  • Westminster International
  • X-Ray Center Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftsr27

