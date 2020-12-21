SMI 10’306 -2.1%  SPI 12’856 -1.9%  Dow 30’216 0.1%  DAX 13’246 -2.8%  Euro 1.0844 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’449 -2.7%  Gold 1’877 0.5%  Bitcoin 20’510 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8861 0.1%  Öl 50.9 -2.8% 

Bitcoin: steht die Kursrally erst am Anfang? -w-
21.12.2020 23:15:00

Global X-Ray Security Screening Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trends and Drivers

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "X-Ray Security Screening - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global X-Ray Security Screening Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for X-Ray Security Screening estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Luggage/Product Screening, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Human Screening segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $700.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

The X-Ray Security Screening market in the U.S. is estimated at US$700.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$594.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Vehicle Screening Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR

In the global Vehicle Screening segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$310.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$449.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$386.7 Million by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • 3DX-Ray Ltd.
  • Adani Systems, Inc.
  • American Science and Engineering, Inc. (AS&E)
  • Analogic Corporation
  • Aware, Inc.
  • Eurologix Security Holding Group
  • IDEMIA
  • L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
  • Leidos Holdings, Inc.
  • MinXray, Inc.
  • OSI Systems, Inc.
  • Smiths Detection, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • X-Ray Security Screening Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nih29k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-x-ray-security-screening-industry-2020-to-2027---market-trends-and-drivers-301196952.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 537.00
0.04 %
ABB 24.07
-0.29 %
Givaudan 3’677.00
-0.54 %
Lonza Grp 551.00
-1.01 %
Part Grp Hldg 988.20
-1.04 %
CieFinRichemont 77.82
-2.80 %
CS Group 10.86
-2.86 %
Novartis 78.19
-2.88 %
LafargeHolcim 46.58
-2.98 %
Swiss Re 80.04
-3.33 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
10:18
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Streamingdienstleister
07:08
Daily Markets: SMI – Ausbruch im zweiten Anlauf möglich / Facebook – Geht den Bullen die Kraft aus?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Welche Kryptowährungen Bitcoin den Rang ablaufen könnten
US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich -- Mutation des Coronavirus bereitet Sorgen: SMI schliesst tiefrot -- DAX schliesst mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Erster Impfstoff für die EU: Zulassung für BioNTech/Pfizer-Präparat - BioNTech-Aktie schliesst mit Gewinnen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Marktprognosen 2020: Hier lagen Analysten falsch - hier richtig
Deutsche Bank: Wie sich Anlageprofis 2021 positionieren
Schweizer Apothekenmarkt - Wer hat die Nase vorn?
Roche erzielt positive Studien-Ergebnisse mit Faricimab bei Augenkrankheit - Aktie dennoch leichter
Absurde 2021-Prognosen der Saxo Bank - Amazons Zypern-Kauf, Silberknappheit und ein Impfstoff, der die Wirtschaft stört
Lonza-Aktie fester: Lonza erweitert Produktion von Biokonjugaten in Visp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich -- Mutation des Coronavirus bereitet Sorgen: SMI schliesst tiefrot -- DAX schliesst mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startete deutlich schwächer in die neue Woche. Der DAX verbuchte am Montag Abschläge. Auch an der Wall Street zeigten sich Anleger verunsichert. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit