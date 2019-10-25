+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
25.10.2019 12:45:00

Global Wound Irrigation System Market Report 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Irrigation System Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Wound Type, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wound irrigation system market is expected to reach US$ 310.43 Mn in 2027 from US$ 238.43 Mn in 2018. The wound irrigation system market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019-2027.

The market for wound irrigation system is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising as increasing prevalence of diabetes & related chronic wounds, rise in geriatric population. However, negligence towards the use of wound irrigation systems is expected to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market. The development in the technology is expected to continue as a future trend for the market.

In addition, investment in in research and development activities for the development of better and advanced products and technologies to be used in the healthcare industry owe great growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Thus, it is expected that the above mentioned factors are likely to influence the wound irrigation system market during the forecast period.

Global wound irrigation system market was segmented by product, and end user. The product segment was segmented into battery operated and manually operated wound irrigation system market. Further market was segmented by wound type in to burns, chronic wounds, surgical wounds, and traumatic wounds. Likewise, the end user segment is classified as hospital, ambulatory surgical centers and wound care center.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis

5. Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes & Related Chronic Wounds
5.1.2 Increasing Rise in the Geriatric Population
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Negligence Towards the Use of Wound Irrigation Systems
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growth in the Global Healthcare Market
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Product Innovations
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Wound Irrigation Systems Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis
6.2 Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis
6.3 Positioning of Key Players

7. Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market Analysis- by Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market Share By Product 2018 & 2027 (%)
7.3 Manually Operated
7.4 Battery Operated

8. Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market Analysis- by Wound Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market, By Wound Type 2018(%)
8.3 Burns Market
8.4 Surgical Wounds Market
8.5 Traumatic Wounds Market
8.6 Chronic Wounds Market

9. Global Wound irrigation systems market Analysis- by End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market, by End User 2018 & 2027 (%)
9.3 Hospitals Market
9.4 Ambulatory Care Centers market
9.5 Wound Care Centers Market

10. Wound Irrigation Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

11. Wound Irrigation Systems Market- Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview

12. Wound Irrigation Systems Market-Key Company Profiles

  • Bionix Development Corporation
  • BSN Medical
  • C.R. Bard, Inc
  • CooperSurgical, Inc
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • SunMed
  • Centurion Medical Products
  • Westmed, Inc.
  • PulseCare Medical, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3u2mux

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

