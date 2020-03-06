Global Wound Care Market Revenues by Segment, Application, Region and Supplier - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Wound Care Market Summary" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wound care is very much a challenge for both patients and healthcare providers.

Worldwide Wound Care Market Summary identifies a market opportunity for major sectors of this important market. A particular focus is given to biotechnology used in wound care, including advanced biodressings and negative pressure wound systems.

Advancements in biotechnology, biomaterials, and tissue engineering are expected to drive growth in the market during the report's forecast period. Growth is also being driven by the introduction of portable, single-use products in negative pressure wound therapy.



The report focuses on wound care advancements, providing a table of newly approved wound care products for 2019. The aging of the population and continued advances in biotechnology drive the wound care industry. It is the goal of new and existing product manufacturers to offer products designed to improve healing rates and prevent wound formation.



Market data in the report include:

World Market

Total Worldwide Wound Care Market Revenues 2019-2024

Top Five Competitors in the Worldwide Wound Care Market 2019 (%)

Total Worldwide Wound Care Market Revenues 2017-2018

Total Market by Segment

Worldwide Wound Care Revenues by Segment (Surgical and Trauma, Skin Ulcers, Burns) 2019

Worldwide Wound Care Revenues by Segment (Surgical and Trauma, Skin Ulcers, Burns) 2019 (%)

Market Segments by Application

Total Worldwide Surgical and Trauma Segment Percentages by Application 2019 (Wound Closure, Anti-infectives, Wound Mgmt, Moist Dressings, Biologic Dressings, Misc)

Total Worldwide Skin Ulcers Segment Percentages by Application 2019 (Pressure Relief, NPWT, Anti-infectives, Biologic Dressings, Misc, Moist Dressing, Ulcer Mgmt)

Total Worldwide Burn Segment Percentages by Application 2019 (Pressure Relief, Anti-infectives, Burn Mgmt, Misc, Moist Dressings, Biologic Dressings)

Market by Application

Total Worldwide Wound Care Closure Market Revenues by Application 2019 ($ millions) (Wound Closure, Anti-infectives, Wound Management, Moist Dressings, Biologics, Pressure Relief, NPWT, Misc)

Total Worldwide Wound Care Wound Closure Market Revenues 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Total Worldwide Wound Closure Breakout 2019 by Percent (Sutures, Staples, Adhesives)

Total Worldwide Anti-Infective Wound Care Market Revenues 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Total Worldwide Wound Management Market Revenues 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Total Worldwide Wound Management Market Breakout by Percent 2019 (Cleansing, Debridement, Tapes, Bandages, Silver)

Total Worldwide Moist Wound Care Market Revenues 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Total Worldwide Moist Wound Care Market Breakout by Percent 2019 (Alginates, Hydrocolloids, Hydrogels, Films, Foams)

Total Worldwide Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Revenues 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Total Worldwide Biological Wound Care Market Revenues 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Total Worldwide Biological Wound Care Market Breakout by Percent 2019 (Skin Sub/Regenerative, Collagen, Growth Factors, Others)

Total Worldwide Pressure Relief Wound Care Market Revenues 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Total Worldwide Miscellaneous Wound Care Market Revenues 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Total Worldwide Market Segment Summary Revenues by Application (Wound Closure, Anti-infectives, Wound Management, Moist Dressings, NPWT, Biologic Dressings, Pressure Relief, Miscellaneous) 2019-2024 in $ millions

The report also contains current market size for the total wound care products market for the following countries and regions:

Total Wound Care Market by Region and Country Breakdown 2019 ($ millions; %) ( United States ; Europe : Germany , France , UK, Italy , Others; Japan ; Rest of World: China , Brazil , Canada , India , Others)

; : , , UK, , Others; ; Rest of World: , , , , Others) Total Worldwide Wound Care Market by Region by Percent 2019 ( United States , Europe , Japan , Rest of World)

, , , Rest of World) Total Worldwide Wound Care Market by Region by Percent 2024 ( United States , Europe , Japan , Rest of World)

Worldwide Wound Care Market Summary provides an outline of the competitive market, including the following data points:

Total Worldwide Wound Care Market Competitor Summary Revenues and Market Share by Supplier 2019 ($ millions; %)

Total Worldwide Wound Care Market Competitor Summary by Percent 2019

Industry participants have attempted to diversify their offerings by acquiring smaller companies with new and innovative technology. This move has created more competition among large wound care companies.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Introduction

Scope and Methodology

Size and Growth of the Market

Trends Affecting The Market

Changes in Reimbursement

Changes in Competitive Bidding

Competitive Outlook

Chapter 2: Total Worldwide Wound Care Market Size, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis

Market Summary

Total Market By Segment

Surgical and Trauma Wounds by Application

Skin Ulcer Wounds by Application

Burn Wounds by Application



Market by Application

Total Market By Region

Competitive Market Summary

Chapter 3: Wound Care Advancements

Newly Approved Products

Chapter 4: Top Five Company Profiles

(Company Overview, Performance Review)



Johnson & Johnson

3M Health Care

Health Care Moinlycke Healthcare, LLC

Medtronic, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

A-Z List of Companies Mentioned



3M Health Care

Health Care Arjo

B.Braun

Baxter

Cardinal Health

Coloplast

ConvaTec

GSK

Hartmann

Hill-Rom

Johnson & Johnson

Lohmann & Rauscher

Medtronic, Inc.

Moinlycke Healthcare, LLC

Pfizer

Smith & Nephew

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxaqw2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wound-care-market-revenues-by-segment-application-region-and-supplier---forecast-to-2024-301018950.html

SOURCE Research and Markets