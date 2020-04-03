Global Workplace Analytics and Iometrics Launch Survey to Reveal Who's Working from Home, What's Working, What Isn't, and How the Crisis Will Impact the Future of Work

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over half of U.S. employees (75 million workers) hold jobs and have responsibilities that could be performed, at least in part, from home. More than 80% say they would work from home (WFH) if they could yet, but less than 4% of employees do so half-time or more [American Community Survey]. While the majority of employers offer the option to some of their employees, only 7% offer it to all or most [Bureau of Labor Statistics]. That is, until now.

Kate Lister, president of Global Workplace Analytics, who has been studying remote work trends and providing workplace strategy advice to employers for more than a decade, predicts the recent crisis will be a tipping point for employee work-from-home programs. She forecasts 25M to 30M U.S. employees will regularly work from home within the next two years (currently only 5M WFH half-time or more).

"From the employer side, there is greater recognition of the overall business benefits of having robust work-from-home capability and readiness," says Pat Turnbull, President of Workplace IQX, a consultancy focused on helping businesses grow through strategic, organizational and workplace transformation.

"From the employee side, the genie is out of the bottle," says Lister. "Having tasted the experience, most will not want to give it up."

Other accelerants, predicts Lister, will include:



Increased scrutiny around disaster preparedness from investors/shareholders

Reduced fear and resistance from managers once they've had the chance to WFH themselves

Greater awareness amongst leadership of the WFH potential for reducing real estate and travel costs, particularly given the threat of another recession

Greater societal awareness of the environmental benefits of reduced commuter and business travel on sustainability once they've seen the actual impact WFM can have

"This crisis has forced employers to do, inside a week, what Fortune 500 companies typically take months or even years to roll-out across their global portfolios," says Dr. Anita Kamouri, Co-Founder of Iometrics, who has been helping organizations succeed with remote work practices and next-generation workplace strategies for two decades.

"Organizational, technological, and cultural change takes time," says Kate North, VP of Workplace Strategy for Colliers International. "But suddenly, my clients are finding themselves in the deep end of the work-from-home-readiness pool," says North whose perspective comes from twenty years of experience in workplace design and strategy.

"We find ourselves, unfortunate as the circumstances may be, faced with an unprecedented opportunity to study the work-from-home experience," says Lister. That's why we, together with Iometrics and the Workplace Evolutionaries (WE, an international community of practice within the 25,000-member International Facilities Management Association) have just launched a global survey to better understand and predict what the recent crisis will mean to the future of how and where people will work.

Results of the Global Work-from-Home Experience Survey will help community and organizational leaders:

Identify what is and isn't working for people working from home

Prioritize strategies for keeping employees productive and engaged during this crisis

Anticipate and plan for the changes this experience will have on how and where people work in the future

Employees can participate in this important research by taking the Global Work From Home Experience Survey here.

Employers can use the survey with their own employees. More information about this option and answers to frequently asked questions is available here.

About the Survey

The Global Work-From-Home Experience Survey was developed and will be analyzed by workplace thought leaders, Dr. Anita Kamouri (Co-Founder of Iometrics), and Kate Lister (President of Global Workplace Analytics). Both have been involved in work-from-home and strategic workplace research and consulting for more than a decade. Additional information about the survey and answers to commonly asked questions is available here.

The survey is being supported, through distribution to its members, by global associations including the 25,000-member International Facilities Management Association (IFMA) and Workplace Evolutionaries (WE) (a community within IFMA).

Survey results with a minimum statistical confidence level of 95% (p<.05) will be made available to the public.

