30.08.2019 23:45:00
Global Whey Protein Markets, 2024F
DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Whey Protein Market Outlook: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2012-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Whey Protein Market reached USD 9,970.22 Million in 2018. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 15,367.03 Million by the end of 2024 by registering a CAGR of 7.59% across the globe.
The global demand for Whey Protein is increasing on the back of rising millennial population around the globe. Further, rising health awareness among people is also increasing the adoption of protein supplements in their regular diet.
North America is slated to account for a share of 31.57% by 2024 in the Whey Protein market. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in disposable income of the people over the forecast period which is also expected to impel the growth of Whey Protein market in the North America. U.S. is the prominent market driving the growth in the region.
Additionally, U.S. Whey Protein market reached USD 2380.00 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3481.83 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.64% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2024. U.S. Whey Protein market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.79% in 2024 as compared to previous year.
Asia Pacific is expected to account for a share of 23.63% by 2024 in the Whey Protein market. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in awareness for fitness and health over the forecast period which is also expected to propel the growth of Whey Protein market in the Asia Pacific region. China is the prominent market driving the growth in the region. Additionally, China Whey Protein market reached USD 572.23 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 924.15 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 8.41% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2024. China Whey Protein market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 8.56% in 2024 as compared to previous year.
Middle East and Africa (MEA) is anticipated to account for a share of 6.12% by 2024 in the Whey Protein market. The growth in the region can be attributed to growing trade activities over the forecast period which is also expected to boost the growth of Whey Protein market in the this region. MEA Whey Protein market reached USD 675.48 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 940.46 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.75% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2024. Middle East and Africa Whey Protein market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.87% in 2024 as compared to previous year.
Global Whey Protein market is segmented on the basis of product type into Hydrolyzed Whey Protein, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate and Native Whey Protein. Among these segments, Whey Protein Concentrate segment (36.27% share in 2018) occupies the largest market of Whey Protein across the globe.
Further, Whey Protein Concentrate segment is anticipated to reach USD 1,655.29 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 1216.50 Million in 2018. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.35% over the forecast period. In addition Whey Protein Concentrate is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.50% in 2024 as compared to previous year
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Product Overview
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)
3.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
4. Executive Summary-Global Whey Protein Market
5. Average Pricing Analysis
6. Top Countries with Highest Demand for Whey Protein, 2018
7. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
8. Industry Analysis
8.1. Porter's Five Forces Model
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Restraints
9.3. Trends
9.4. Opportunities
10. Global Whey Protein-Risk Analysis
10.1. Demand Risk Analysis
10.2. Supply Risk Analysis
11. Global Whey Protein Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2024F
11.1.1. By Value (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2013-2024F
11.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2012-2024F
11.2.1. By Product Type
11.2.1.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Product Type (2012-2024F)
11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product Type
11.2.1.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2012-2024F, By Product Type
11.2.2. By Form
11.2.2.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Form (2012-2024F)
11.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Form
11.2.2.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2012-2024F, By Form
11.2.3. By Distribution Channel
11.2.3.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Distribution Channel (2012-2024F)
11.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Distribution Channel
11.2.3.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2012-2024F, By Distribution Channel
11.2.4. By Price
11.2.4.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Price (2012-2024F)
11.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Price
11.2.4.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2012-2024F, By Price
11.2.5. By Application
11.2.5.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Application (2012-2024F)
11.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application
11.2.5.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2012-2024F, By Application
11.2.6. By Region
11.2.6.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Region (2018,2024F)
12. North America Whey Protein Market Outlook
12.1. Macro-Economic Indicators impacting the North America Whey Protein Market
12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2024F
13. Europe Whey Protein Market Outlook
13.1. Macro-Economic Indicators impacting the Europe Whey Protein Market
13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2024F
14. Asia Pacific Whey Protein Market Outlook
14.1. Macro-Economic Indicators impacting the Asia Pacific Whey Protein Market
14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2024F
15. Latin America Whey Protein Market Outlook
15.1. Macro-Economic Indicators impacting the Latin America Whey Protein Market
15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2024F
16. Middle East and Africa Whey Protein Market Outlook
16.1. Macro-Economic Indicators impacting the Middle East and Africa Whey Protein Market
16.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2024F
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Competitive Positioning of Major Players in Global Whey Protein Market
17.2. Company Profiles
17.2.1. Arla Foods
17.2.1.1. Company Overview
17.2.1.2. Business Strategy
17.2.1.3. Key Product Offerings
17.2.1.4. Financial Performance
17.2.1.5. Key Performance Indicators
17.2.1.6. Risk Analysis
17.2.1.7. Recent Development
17.2.1.8. Regional Presence
17.2.1.9. SWOT Analysis
17.2.2. Nestle
17.2.3. Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.
17.2.4. Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd
17.2.5. Glanbia plc
17.2.6. Agropur
17.2.7. SiS (Science in Sport) Ltd.
17.2.8. Kerry Inc.
17.2.9. Saputo inc.
17.2.10. Valio Oy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozj5mn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-whey-protein-markets-2024f-300909747.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
