Global Web Content, Search Portals and Social Media Market Report 2021 Featuring Major Players - Google; Facebook; Tencent; Baidu and Netflix

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global web content, search portals and social media market is expected to grow from $416.12 billion in 2020 to $452.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global web content, search portals and social media market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market include Google; Facebook; Tencent; Baidu and Netflix.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $958.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 21%.



North America was the largest region in the global web content, search portals and social media market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global web content, search portals and social media market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global web content, search portals and social media market.



Companies in the digital publishing and content streaming market are developing Progressive Web Applications (PWAs) to drive user engagement and revenues. PWAs are applications within a web browser, displayed as a website. PWAs enable developers to develop a single app which can work across all platforms and devices, leading to significant savings in the time and effort taken for app development. PWAs help web content publishing companies to maximize reach, increase level of user engagement, and provide a unified customer experience.

For example, Flutter, supported and developed by Google, is the latest framework used for developing mobile applications for operating systems such as iOS and Android. PWAs developed by Washington Post, an American news publishing company, have resulted in increasing the rate of user engagement by as much as five times.



Rising penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market. Increase in sales of internet accessible electronic devices such as smart phones and tablets leads to an increase in consumption of digital content.

This increasing use of smart phones is expected to increase the internet usage, hence driving the web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media



9. Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Social Media

Internet Search Portals

Digital Publishing And Content Streaming

Search Engine Optimization Services

12. Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market Segments

12.1. Global Social Media Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Social Media Advertisement; Social Media Subscription

12.2. Global Internet Search Portals Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.3. Global Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Content Streaming; Digital Publishing

12.4. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Agencies SEO Services; Freelancer SEO Services



13. Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market Metrics

13.1. Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

Google

Facebook

Tencent

Baidu

Netflix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3oge1v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-web-content-search-portals-and-social-media-market-report-2021-featuring-major-players---google-facebook-tencent-baidu-and-netflix-301252894.html

SOURCE Research and Markets